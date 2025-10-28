Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Illinois issues warning about prediction markets, as it reconfirms its position

Illinois issues warning about prediction markets, as it reconfirms its position

'Welcome to Illinois' sign in green on the side of the road. Illinois issues warning about prediction markets, as it reconfirms its position

The Illinois Gaming Board has become the latest in the United States to warn against prediction markets as it issues a memorandum.

The statement has come in response to recent inquiries regarding prediction markets, including purported sports event contracts. These questions have prompted the regulatory board to reconfirm its position on the topic.

“As a general matter, there is no right under Illinois law to engage in or profit from gambling through contract or otherwise…

“Gambling is legal in Illinois only to the extent allowed under State law, such as the Illinois Gambling Act, Video Gaming Act, Sports Wagering Act, and Criminal Code of 2012. It is unlawful to unknowingly establish, maintain, or operate an Internet site that permits a person to play a game of chance or skill for money or other thing of value, or that permits a person to make a wager upon the result of any sport, game, contest, political nomination, appointment, or election via the Internet without an IGB-issued license.”

Illinois isn’t alone in its thoughts about prediction markets

The memorandum continues to outright say: “‘Predictions markets’ constitute gambling activity under Illinois law.” It is said that parties who participate in or facilitate such activity within the state, without IGB licensure or authorization, are engaged in illegal gambling.

The regulator warns that if someone is found to be violating gaming laws or rules of another state or tribal government, such conduct may likewise impact that party’s suitability for licensure in Illinois. In April, the regulator became the latest state to issue cease-and-desist letters to prediction markets like Kalshi and Robinhood, accusing them of breaking the law by letting people trade contracts based on sports events.

It’s not just this state which has made their opinions known on prediction markets, as others have also issued concerns. Earlier in October, the Pennsylvania gambling watchdog director claimed that the “growing presence” of these markets is a “significant threat” to the state’s regulations.

In September, the Arizona Department of Gaming sent communications to approved sportsbooks in the state warning them that offering prediction markets outside of Arizona could put their license at risk. The Ohio Casino Control Commission has issued similar warnings, as has Tennessee.

Featured Image: Credit to ‘fomulanone’ on Wikimedia Commons

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Image of Stockholm, Sweden / Spelinspektionen, the gambling authority of Sweden, has issued a ban against Yomoly Ltd for offering gambling services to users in Sweden without the required authority to operate in the country.  
Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen sanctions Yomoly
Graeme Hanna
FanDuel casino adds influencer as newest ambassador. A smiling woman with long brown hair points excitedly at a smartphone she is holding, which displays the FanDuel Casino app. She stands against a purple casino-themed background with floating poker chips. To the left of her are the FanDuel Casino logo and the text “Lady Luck HQ.”
FanDuel casino adds influencer Lady Luck HQ as newest ambassador
Sophie Atkinson
Truth Social to launch prediction markets with Crypto.com partnership through deal. Donald Trump stands on the left against a blue financial chart background with rising candlestick graphs. The Crypto dot com logo and name appear in the center, and the word Truth appears in bold purple text on the right.
Truth Social to launch prediction markets with Crypto.com partnership through deal
Suswati Basu
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier 'arrested by FBI' amid illegal gambling probe as career earnings top $160M. The NBA has issued an urgent memo to all 30 teams stressing that “more can be done” to protect the integrity of the game, following the gambling scandal that has rocked the league. A basketball player in a green Boston Celtics uniform, wearing number 12, drives to the basket for a layup during a game against the Washington Wizards.
NBA memo issued to all teams details integrity concerns amid gambling scandal
Graeme Hanna
Gilbert Arenas in iPhone style video online. Gilbert Arenas says he didn't snitch on NBA stars as part of gambling probe in X video
Gilbert Arenas says he didn’t snitch on NBA stars as part of gambling probe in X video
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Image of Stockholm, Sweden / Spelinspektionen, the gambling authority of Sweden, has issued a ban against Yomoly Ltd for offering gambling services to users in Sweden without the required authority to operate in the country.  
Gambling

Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen sanctions Yomoly
Graeme Hanna18 minutes

Spelinspektionen, the gambling authority of Sweden, has issued a ban against Yomoly Ltd for offering gambling services to users in Sweden without the required authority to operate in the country.  ...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software