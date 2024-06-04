Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home IKEA is hiring for its all new store…in Roblox

IKEA is hiring for its all new store…in Roblox

a screenshot of the virtual IKEA lobby built within Roblox

It can be argued that good digital integration is vital for brands that want to stand out in 2024, and IKEA is taking that idea with both hands and hiring ten staff to work in its Roblox store for £13.15 an hour – that’s over the UK minimum wage of £11.44.

The jobs will be based inside the IKEA store inside Roblox, and IKEA is calling it the Co-Worker Game. It will let people “experience working in IKEA’s virtual universe.” The brand continues, “Fans will be able to live their home furnishing dreams and get paid for it, with a limited number of paid roles available.”

What will the ‘job’ entail and how much does it pay?

The furniture company is hiring ten Co-Workers to take up positions across departments, from Showroom to Bistro. You could earn £13.15 per hour to serve virtual meatballs to kids playing Roblox.

Co-workers will also have the ability to move departments and get promoted, and IKEA states that they want to hire people based on shared values rather than “simply ticking all the right boxes on a CV.”

Can you show me where the virtual Billy Bookcase is please?

In fact, the hiring process for the roles does not allow the uploading of a CV or a cover letter. Instead, there are a handful of questions (If you were a pixelated IKEA furniture, which one would you be and why?) and space to add your social media tags, and that’s it.

“We’re excited to be the first brand to launch paid work on Roblox to showcase how we do careers differently, bringing our unique careers philosophy to life,” said IKEA’s UK & Ireland People and Culture Manager, Darren Taylor. “At IKEA, there is no set route to career progression. Our co-workers are able to change roles, switch departments, and grow in any direction they choose, both in the game and in the real world. There are many ways to learn and grow at IKEA, and that’s what IKEA on Roblox is all about.”

The application phase for the job, which is open only to people 18 and over, runs until Sunday 16 June, and the game itself launches in Roblox on June 24.

Roblox, which earned nearly $3 billion in 2023, has huge plans and intends to build a ‘billion-user metaverse’ – this is one more step in that direction.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

Ikora in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Destiny 2: This version is no longer available error explained and potential fixes
Jacob Woodward
A render from UFL
After a tricky first season for EA FC, now it has Ronaldo breathing down its neck – How to play the UFL open beta
Paul McNally
faravid is planning an attack or honorable ac valhalla dialogue options
AC Valhalla: Faravid is honorable or Faravid is planning an attack options explained
Jacob Woodward
In a scene from Tekken 8, a fighter clasps his hands, with electrical currents rippling around him, as he prepares for a bout
Tekken director remains intrigued by Waffle House as a fight stage
Owen Good
Two plays casually playing magic
Wizards of the Coast advertises for AI role, deepening the disconnect with fans 
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Ikora in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Gaming

Destiny 2: This version is no longer available error explained and potential fixes
Jacob Woodward36 mins

Since most games of today are getting consistent updates, whether that’s to battle bugs, provide new content, or tweak current mechanics, you’ll have to keep an eye out for when...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.