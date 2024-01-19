How to unlock all Palworld achievements

Palworld is well and truly with us and the internet sensation has a bagful of achievements that
need unlocking, even though it has arrived in Early Access. If you are playing Palworld and need to level up quickly or even find out more about how levels work we have you covered there, but as you level up you are going to unlock some of these achievements, but others you may need to work a little harder for.
In the main the achievements are not obvious, they will only appear when you actually, well achieve them. Let’s have a go at giving you a better idea of what you need to be doing in order to bag the lot.
All achievements in Palworld
There are 10 achievements in Palworld, each worth 100 points so all 10 will get you the max gamerscore of 1000 maths fans.
Five of these are hidden around the map and the other five revolve around collecting Pals. The hardest of the collection tasks sees you needing to catch 90 different species of Pal from the 113 that are in the game at launch – you better get your searching pants on.
We are still trying to figure out the names of the last four hidden ones but we have given you the task so at least you know what you are looking for. Now check out the table below and get cracking collecting those 10 achievements.
|Achievement
|Description
|Gamer points
|Beginning of the Legend
|Caught pal for the first time
|100
|Newbie Pal Tamer
|Caught 10 types of Pals
|100
|Intermediate Pal Tamer
|Caught 20 types of Pals
|100
|Skilled Pal Tamer
|Caught 50 types of Pals
|100
|Seasoned Pal Tamer
|Caught 90 types of Pals
|100
|Hillside Sovereign
|Defeat Zoe and Grizzbolt
|100
|TBC
|Defeat Lily and Lyleen
|100
|TBC
|Defeat Marcus and Faleris
|100
|TBC
|Defeat Axel and Oserk
|100
|TBC
|Defeat Victor and Shadowbeak
|100
Will there be more achievements added to Palworld
Quite possibly. The game is in Early Access right now so these are all subject to change or even be removed and added to as development moves on. We would be surprised if more aren’t added further down the line.