What’s the max level in Palworld’s early access?

So we know Palworld is almost with and we looked at some of the key information you might want to know before joining the fun earlier today. But the game is coming out in Early Access so does that mean there is an initial level cap and if so, what is it? Let’s dive in and see what we know about the leveling system in Palworld so we know what we are aiming for when we all start playing.

Does Palworld have a max level?

When the game arrives on Steam and Xbox Game Pass the maximum level you are going to be able to reach, certainly in this phase of Early Access is Level 50. The Level 50 cap applies both to you and your Pals.

There have been some rumors flying around that the ultimate level cap once the game is released properly and comes out of Early Access will be set at 100. This is unconfirmed at this stage.

Later down the track if Pocket Pair decides to release DLC it is possible it could get pushed even higher, but we are seriously into the hypotheticals now.

For now, we will have to be content with level 50, and our advice is don’t try to be the first there and leave yourself with little to do. Early access suggests all the content is not in place yet so sit back and enjoy a leisurely stroll to the level cap instead. You will appreciate it more if you do.

Once you hit the 50 cap your XP will stop rising, but if you have any Pals who aren’t at the max level you can still work to get them to the top as well.

What is Level Sync in Palworld?

Level Sync is just the name used in the game to make sure things don’t get too frustrating. When you equip a Pal if it has a higher level than you it will magically come down to match your own level, meaning that you won’t feel the benefit of higher-rated Pals until you hit the higher levels as well.