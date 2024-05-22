How to slide cancel in XDefiant

Any serious FPS player worth their salt has been slide-canceling left, right, and center for years now. The, let’s face it, annoying method of making yourself harder to hit has been a staple of competitive Call of Duty for a good while now.

No surprise then really to see CoD challenger XDefiant including the mechanism as well. It’s a shame you can’t just have a game that has none of these ‘exploits’ and now they have become actual features, but maybe I am just showing my gaming age.

The technique is slightly different from Call of Duty so if you want to know how to pull it off you are in the right place/

How to slide cancel

It’s pretty annoying when players just incessantly slide around the map before pulling physically impossible jumps into the air mid-movement, just as you line up your kill shot but it is a necessary evil if you want to remain competitive in XDefiant.

The reason it works so well is sliding is actually quicker than sprinting to get into so you speed up your initial movement. To pull off the move in XDefiant you need to just press the jump button after you initiate a slide. If you time it right the slide will immediately stop and instead jump in the air. Not too much like real life. Once you land, get sprinting immediately and you will find you are much tougher to hit.

It is a slightly different technique that to that of CoD so it may take a few games to get into the swing of things.

Why use slide canceling?

In the main, it is as simple as it allows you to move quicker and get hit less but also what you will notice is that because not everybody does it, especially new players, so it allows you the chance to pick off a few easy targets and you get about the map.

If you want to choose the faction you want to slide cancel with – you can check out our page on the best factions to pick in the game right now to help you out.