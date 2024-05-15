Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home How to pre-register for Wuthering Waves

How to pre-register for Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves characters

Wuthering Waves is almost upon us, but there is still time to pre-register alongside the 29 million other souls who have already done so. Pre-registering for the game brings a huge list of bonuses for when you start playing.

Kuro Games have been adding them sort of like Stretch Goals on Kickstarters and all but one goal has been hit, so the push is on to get that one too, and have a clean sweep of all the good stuff on offer.

The game releases on May 22nd, so you do only have a few days to get in on the action, but thankfully, registration is simple and you can do it in any of the following ways.

Wuthering Waves pre-registration

Pre-registering for Wuther Waves is as simple as going to the storefront on iOS and Android, downloading the game, and signing up.

On PC go to the Epic Games Store and do the same there after you have downloaded the launcher.

If all that seems like too much bother, just head to the Wuthering Waves website and sign up there instead.

The game will arrive for the PlayStation further down the line and you cannot sign up for a PlayStation account right now, we are unsure how the rewards will be dealt with for Sony’s console. We are sure Kuro will look after you though.

Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards

As you can see from the list below and the knowledge we have already that the game is approaching 29 million sign-ups, there is only one to go. So signing up now will net you everything apart from the last goal, and should that be reached in the next few days, well you get that too.

  • 50,000 Shell Credit on 5 million pre-registers worldwide.
  • 10 Advanced Resonance Potion on 10 million pre-registers worldwide.
  • 200 Astrite on 15 million pre-registers worldwide.
  • 1 Sigil: En Route on 20 million pre-registers worldwide.
  • 20 Lustrous Tide on 30 million pre-registers worldwide.

If you want to know more about the PC version of Wuthering Waves you can catch up with our handy page.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

a scene from the video game Kane & Lynch, both titular characters are presented, Kane with a bandage across his nose and Lynch in sunglasses
Xbox 360 sale brings back a lot of great memories at a deep discount
Owen Good
Wuthering Waves characters
How to pre-register for Wuthering Waves
Paul McNally
Amazing art landscape from Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves – Everything we know about the PC version before launch
Paul McNally
An assassin with the backdrop of Japan in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Single-player game Assassin’s Creed Shadows will have mini Battle Passes, fans unhappy
Paul McNally
A screemshot from Stellaris The Machine Age showing a capital ship
Stellaris devs using AI-generated voices to voice AI characters in-game – it’s the circle of life
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A high-quality close-up cinematic shot of a futuristic brain chip, nestled in the human brain's complex neural network. The brain chip, with intricate circuits and wires, pulses with a vibrant blue light. The background is dark, emphasizing the illumination of the chip and creating a sense of mystery and intrigue. Surrounding the chip are glowing orbs of energy, hinting at the potential power and capabilities of this advanced technology.
Technology

Elon Musk's Neuralink faces problem with its tiny wires in brain
Sophie Atkinson31 mins

Neuralink announced last week that the tiny wires inside the brain of its first patient had retracted, but sources say they had known about this issue for years. According to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.