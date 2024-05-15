How to pre-register for Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is almost upon us, but there is still time to pre-register alongside the 29 million other souls who have already done so. Pre-registering for the game brings a huge list of bonuses for when you start playing.

Kuro Games have been adding them sort of like Stretch Goals on Kickstarters and all but one goal has been hit, so the push is on to get that one too, and have a clean sweep of all the good stuff on offer.

The game releases on May 22nd, so you do only have a few days to get in on the action, but thankfully, registration is simple and you can do it in any of the following ways.

Wuthering Waves pre-registration

Pre-registering for Wuther Waves is as simple as going to the storefront on iOS and Android, downloading the game, and signing up.

On PC go to the Epic Games Store and do the same there after you have downloaded the launcher.

If all that seems like too much bother, just head to the Wuthering Waves website and sign up there instead.

The game will arrive for the PlayStation further down the line and you cannot sign up for a PlayStation account right now, we are unsure how the rewards will be dealt with for Sony’s console. We are sure Kuro will look after you though.

Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards

As you can see from the list below and the knowledge we have already that the game is approaching 29 million sign-ups, there is only one to go. So signing up now will net you everything apart from the last goal, and should that be reached in the next few days, well you get that too.

50,000 Shell Credit on 5 million pre-registers worldwide.

10 Advanced Resonance Potion on 10 million pre-registers worldwide.

200 Astrite on 15 million pre-registers worldwide.

1 Sigil: En Route on 20 million pre-registers worldwide.

20 Lustrous Tide on 30 million pre-registers worldwide.

If you want to know more about the PC version of Wuthering Waves you can catch up with our handy page.