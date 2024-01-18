How to get PS4 games for next to nothing – if you move fast

PlayStation has several PS4 games available for low prices but for a limited time only.

We might be halfway into January already but the PlayStation New Year Deals sale is still on, continuing until January 31. That means you can still score some massive savings on popular games, from well-known titles like Mortal Kombat X to smaller horror games like Slender: The Arrival.

There are savings of up to 75% on some games, ranging from niche games that you can pick up for less than £2 to huge AAA titles that are reduced by over half the original RRP. With the weather getting colder, now is the perfect time to stock up on games that have been on your wishlist for a while and hibernate with your PS4.

What’s included in the PlayStation New Year Deals sale?

Many games are discounted to less than £5 a pop, including:

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship for £1.94

Dead Island: Definitive Edition for £1.94

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst for £2.69

Slender: The Arrival for £1.59

Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 for £3.99 each While those games might be quite niche, you can also find games based on hit films for low prices, including Mad Max for £3.99, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes for £4.19, and LEGO The Incredibles for £3.83. For fighting fans, you can also find Mortal Kombat X for just £4.79 on PS4. Anyone who’s never dove into Horizon Zero Dawn can pick up the Complete Edition for just £7.99. If you’re willing to spend a bit more, you can also find recently released games like Star Wars: Jedi Survivor for £89.99, a 10% saving on its usual RRP. Dead Space is discounted by 50%, bringing the price down to just £39.99, while the original Uncharted trilogy is reduced by a massive 60%, making it just £17.99 for three games. You can browse the deals for yourself by clicking through to the PlayStation Store and heading to the ‘Deals’ section. Even if you don’t have a PS4, there are also some PS3 deals still included, so it’s well worth taking a closer look for yourself.

Featured image: Respawn Entertainment