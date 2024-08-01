Languagesx
How to get the Cybertruck in Fortnite fast and free

How to get the Cybertruck in Fortnite fast and free

The Cybertruck in Fortnite

Every Fortnite player looks forward to the new collabs that get put into the game, whether that’s for skins or fresh environments to explore.

One of the newer partnerships is with Elon Musk’s Cybertruck which makes its way in as a drivable vehicle.

But, you have to unlock it first. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Cybertruck in Fortnite so you can enjoy some low polygon goodness ahead of Chapter 5 Season 4.

How to get Cybertruck in Fortnite

If you want to get your hands on Elon’s blocky creation in Fortnite, there are a couple of different ways of doing so.

If you value your time and want to secure the Cybertruck in the fastest way possible, instead of jumping into Fortnite to unlock it, load up Rocket League.

This is because there is a set of challenges in Rocket League that are easy and quick to do, and you’ll own it in Fortnite too.

These are the Summer Road Trip Event Challenges which run between July 23 to August 6 and basically require you to simply play some matches.

Here are the three Rocket League Summer Road Trip Event Challenges you need to complete to get the Cybertruck:

  • Play 8 Online Matches during Summer Road Trip (unlocks Cyber Wheels)
  • Play 8 Online Matches while using Cyber Wheels during Summer Road Trip (unlocks Beast Mode Boost)
  • Play 5 Online Matches in a party while using Beast Mode Boost during Summer Road Trip

rocket league cybertruck fortnite challenges

Granted, you will need to be in a party to finish that last challenge but even if none of your friends play Rocket League, you’ll surely be able to find someone online to hop on with.

If you’d rather just play Fortnite to get the Cybertruck, you can do so, but as previously mentioned it will take longer.

This is due to there being a total of nine Summer Road Trip Quests you have to complete with some requiring party play as well.

fortnite cybertruck quests

You can’t just skip straight to number nine either, you must do these in sequential order which is pretty frustrating for those who want to get the Cybertruck fast.

It is possible though, so just grind your way through and you’ll secure that all-important Fortnite Cybertruck eventually.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019.

