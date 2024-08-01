Languagesx
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is coming soon: Everything you need to know about when you can play it and what to expect

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is coming soon: Everything you need to know about when you can play it and what to expect

Art from Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

It used to be that new Fortnite seasons were exciting – the anticipation of what was to come and hopes and dreams that some of the collabs would get you giddy. This has largely had all the fun sucked out of it by leakers and data miners, drip-feeding early knowledge for internet clout, but within the torrent of information usually lies important stuff. Like when does Season 4 start and how long you have left to complete your Season 3 business?

Well to keep all that information in one handy place, here is everything we know so far.

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 start?

Season 3, better known as Fortnite’s Wrecked season is rapidly heading to its conclusion and the Battle Pass will cease to be of any use on 16th August. Once Wrecked has been deleted from history the Fortnite team will be immediately beavering away on getting Season 4 up and running.

Even though things have sometimes gone very wrong when it comes to downtime for a new season update, this is not generally the norm, although there will obviously be a playless period where you are just going to have to play something else for a change and be patient.

If all goes to plan then we expect Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4 to go live later on the day of 16th August after a period of downtime.

What’s new in Season 4?

Because of the aforementioned leakers/fun-spoilers we know from the Roadmap that was leaked and has proven to be spot on so far, we can expect a lot of Marvel action in Season 5, from what we know we can expect Dr. Doom and the Fantastic Four to arrive, plus a whole host of other well-known characters that will keep us occupied on the latest Marvel season collab.

The roadmap suggests that we are not getting Chapter 6 until pretty much December so you will have to enjoy this one pretty much up until the Holiday season. Yes, somehow the year has gone that quickly.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

