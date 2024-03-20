Subscribe
How to complete Fortnite’s Rise of Midas

An image of Midas in Fortnite
TL:DR

  • The "Rise of Midas" event in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, reintroduces the character Midas, offering players new quests and rewards on his yacht.
  • Initial quests focus on collecting Bars, investigating Midas' jail cell, collaborating with Marigold, and using the Chains of Hades weapon, with more quests to be released in stages.
  • Players completing the "Rise of Midas" quests can earn exclusive cosmetics, including the Cerberus Medallion Spray, Rose of Avarice Back Bling, and Queen in Gold Glider.

The new Fortnite 29.01 update for Season 5 Chapter 2 of the world’s favorite Battle Royale shooter has brought back Midas. He of the golden hand has returned on his yacht where he can be traded with or killed for loot.

If you want to know where he is hiding out you can check out our guide on how to find him, but this page is going to concentrate on all the quests that Fortnite’s new Rise of Midas brings with it.

Now the very title of the event suggests that Midas might be about to get a whole lot stronger as the event goes on, so watch this space. At the moment he is good for a new gun and health fix but that can’t be his only purpose surely?

Fortnite Rise of Midas Quests

Right now we only have the first set of quests, with subsequent ones going live in the coming days, check below to see when they are. Here is what is available to us now, at event launch.

  • Collect Bars (200) – 10,000 XP
  • Investigate Midas’ Jail Cell – 10,000 XP
  • Corroborate with Marigold on Midas’ escape – 10,000 XP
  • Hit an Olympian Boss with Chains of Hades – 10,000 XP
  • Damage players with Chains of Hades or a Harbinger SMG (750) – 10,000 XP

Future Rise of Midas quests

There will be a further four waves of quests starting in a few days. Here is what we know so far:

Et Tu, Brutus?

Available on March 20 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 1 PM GMT.

Jules vs. the Golden Touch

Available on March 25 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 1 PM GMT.

Myths of Midas

Available on March 27 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 1 PM GMT.

The Great Marigold Yacht Heist

Available on March 28 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 1 PM GMT.

Fortnite Rise of Midas Rewards

Completed quests in Rise of Midas will reward you with some cool new cosmetics. Here’s what we know so far.

  • Complete 6 Rise of Midas Quests – Cerberus Medallion Spray
  • Complete 12 Rise of Midas Quests – Rose of Avarice Back Bling
  • Complete 18 Rise of Midas Quests – Queen in Gold Glider

When was Midas in Fortnite?

Midas originally appeared waaay back in time when he appeared as a boss in Chapter 2 Season 2 more than four years ago on February 20th, 2020. Yep, that was about a month before the pandemic truly kicked in worldwide, so let’s hope this guy is not a bad omen.

 

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

