Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Hong Kong to adapt crypto regulations to evolving industry

Hong Kong to adapt crypto regulations to evolving industry

Hong Kong skyline with financial district buildings and cryptocurrency symbols floating above
tl;dr

Hong Kong's financial regulators are ready to adjust cryptocurrency regulations as the industry evolves, according to Finance Secretary Christopher Hui.

Hui stated that the HKMA and SFC will review market trends and amend regulations for VA-related activities as needed.

Hui's comments addressed potential changes to expedite crypto licensing and ease rules for intermediaries distributing crypto assets.

Hong Kong’s financial regulators are prepared to adjust their approach to cryptocurrency regulation as the industry develops, according to Finance Secretary Christopher Hui.

Speaking at a parliamentary session, Hui stated that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) would consider market trends when devising regulations. He said:

The HKMA and the SFC will keep in view market developments, and review the requirements on VA-related activities as appropriate.

Hui’s comments came in response to questions about potentially expediting the crypto licensing process and easing rules for intermediaries distributing crypto assets. He clarified that licensed corporations and registered institutions can distribute crypto-related products after notifying regulators, without needing to modify their licensing conditions.

This discussion follows the withdrawal of license applications by several major global crypto exchanges, including OKX, Gate.io, and HTX, ahead of a June 1 deadline set by the SFC. After this date, all crypto trading platforms operating in Hong Kong must be either licensed or “deemed-to-be-licensed” applicants.

The stringency of Hong Kong’s licensing regulations has drawn criticism from some quarters. Lawmaker Duncan Chiu expressed concerns that overly strict rules have deterred major global exchanges from entering the Hong Kong market. In a recent opinion piece, Chiu argued that these withdrawals have undermined confidence in Hong Kong’s efforts to establish itself as a Web3 hub.

Hong Kong’s crypto landscape

Hong Kong approved the launch of six spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) back in early May. The products in question were issued by China Asset Management (ChinaAMC), Bosera Asset Management, and Harvest Global Investments and allow exposure to crypto without technical expertise.

Earlier this month, Banque de France (BDF) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority also signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral collaboration on wholesale central bank digital currency and tokenization development. The two regulators are willing to explore interoperability between their digital currencies and cross-country transactions.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

Hong Kong skyline with financial district buildings and cryptocurrency symbols floating above
Hong Kong to adapt crypto regulations to evolving industry
Radek Zielinski
A digital scale balancing cryptocurrency tokens and legal documents, symbolizing South Korea's regulatory review
South Korean crypto exchanges initiate token review
Radek Zielinski
Pepe Unchained Meme Token ICO Hits $2 Million - Could PEPU See a Post-Launch Surge Like PEPE?
Pepe Unchained Meme Token ICO Hits $2 Million – Could PEPU See a Post-Launch Surge Like PEPE?
Alvin Hemedez
Michael Wrubel Tips SHIBASHOOT Could Be the Next 100x SHIB – Shiba Shootout Presale Review
Expert Predicts SHIBASHOOT Could Be the Next 100x SHIB – Shiba Shootout Presale Review
Alvin Hemedez
Tether logo and Philippine flag merging on a digital payment interface
Tether launches USDT for Filipino social security contributions
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Hong Kong skyline with financial district buildings and cryptocurrency symbols floating above
Cryptocurrency

Hong Kong to adapt crypto regulations to evolving industry
Radek Zielinski4 hours

Hong Kong's financial regulators are prepared to adjust their approach to cryptocurrency regulation as the industry develops, according to Finance Secretary Christopher Hui. Speaking at a parliamentary session, Hui stated...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.