Homeworld 3 delayed and pushed back a further two months

Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive have taken the decision to push back the highly-anticipated Homeworld 3 two months until the middle of May.

Until overnight, the game was scheduled for a release on 8th March. A new demo was released for Steam Next Fest a couple of days ago and the devs released a documentary on the making of the game as recently as December. Now, the decision has been taken after feedback to delay, although two months may only allow for a little extra polish to be applied.

The Statement says, “Watching you share your experiences, exchange and debate strategies, and give us constant feedback has been incredible. This was our first time seeing the game played at scale, which is always an equally thrilling and nerve-wracking moment.

We also recently gathered a dedicated group of players from outside our organizations to play through the full game. This resulted in additional insights and perspective that will be incorporated to make Homeworld 3 the best experience possible.”

It continues, “After careful analysis of feedback, we made the decision to delay the global launch of Homeworld 3 until May 13, with advanced access set for May 10, to ensure that we’re making the final tweaks needed to deliver at the level of quality that we strive for and you deserve.”

Players who pre-purchase Homeworld 3 and get either the Command Edition or the Collector’s Edition will be able to play the game from May 10th

Which version of Homeworld 3 should you buy?

Depending on what you actually want — and, more importantly — what you are prepared to spend, Homeworld 3 has several tiers to hook you into.

Homeworld 3 Standard Edition | $59.99 Base Game Pre-order bonus – Kushan Carrier War Games Skin

Homeworld 3 Deluxe Edition | $79.99 All contents of the Homeworld 3 Standard Edition Year One Pass

Homeworld 3 Fleet Command Edition | $89.99 Play the game 72 hours early on March 5, 2024 All contents of the Homeworld 3 Deluxe Edition Homeworld 3 Soundtrack (Digital) Multiplayer Name Color (Digital) Ship Decals (Digital) Engine Trail Color (Digital) Banners (Digital)

Homeworld 3 Collector’s Edition | $174.99 Play the game 72 hours early on March 5, 2024 All contents of the Homeworld 3 Fleet Command Edition WW2-Inspired Spotter Deck Homeworld 3 Logo Keychain Lithograph True-to-Scale Homeworld 3 Ship Figures including: Mothership Khar-Kushan Hiigaran Torpedo Frigate Hiigaran Destroyer Hiigaran Recon in Delta Formation

