20 year wait for Homeworld 3 is almost over

Sci-fi epic Homeworld 3 has been in the making for almost two decades, but it has finally got a release date of March 8th, 2024, with fans able to play a few days earlier than that, should they plump for one of the pre-order offerings.

A panel of 70 members of the global gaming industry recently ranked Gearbox Publishing’s Homeworld 3 as the 8th most anticipated game of 2024, and with good reason, as earlier games in the series are considered classics. Homeworld 3 will continue the tale generations after the events of Homeworld 2 but is a standalone story, and you will not need to be familiar with earlier games in the series to pick up and play the latest installment.

Rob Cunningham, CEO of devs Blackbird Interactive, commented, “Homeworld 3 is a game 20+ years in the making. The team has gone all out to develop the ultimate cinematic sci-fi strategy game our very patient fans deserve. Blackbird Interactive was born to create this game, and we can’t wait to get it in the hands of sci-fi lovers and a whole new generation of PC gamers in March of 2024.”

“The Homeworld community has waited actual decades for this launch. We’re thrilled that their wait will finally be rewarded this March as players will be able to command the Mothership and continue their adventures,” said Steve Gibson, President of Gearbox Publishing. “We’re grateful to BBI for their incredible work and to the players for communicating with us and ultimately trusting us with Homeworld’s legacy. Hopefully, they feel that we’ve done it proper justice.”

Which version of Homeworld 3 should you buy?

Depending on what you actually want — and, more importantly — what you are prepared to spend, Homeworld 3 has several tiers to hook you into.

Homeworld 3 Standard Edition | $59.99 Base Game Pre-order bonus – Kushan Carrier War Games Skin

Homeworld 3 Deluxe Edition | $79.99 All contents of the Homeworld 3 Standard Edition Year One Pass

Homeworld 3 Fleet Command Edition | $89.99 Play the game 72 hours early on March 5, 2024 All contents of the Homeworld 3 Deluxe Edition Homeworld 3 Soundtrack (Digital) Multiplayer Name Color (Digital) Ship Decals (Digital) Engine Trail Color (Digital) Banners (Digital)

Homeworld 3 Collector’s Edition | $174.99 Play the game 72 hours early on March 5, 2024 All contents of the Homeworld 3 Fleet Command Edition WW2-Inspired Spotter Deck Homeworld 3 Logo Keychain Lithograph True-to-Scale Homeworld 3 Ship Figures including: Mothership Khar-Kushan Hiigaran Torpedo Frigate Hiigaran Destroyer Hiigaran Recon in Delta Formation



With news breaking the same day of GTA VI’s first trailer, it has definitely been a good day for fans of games that have been in the pipeline for years.

