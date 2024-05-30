Languagesx
Home Homelander shows off move set in gory new MK1 trailer

Homelander shows off move set in gory new MK1 trailer

Homelander and Mortal Kombat 1 DLC cast
TL:DR

  • Homelander from The Boys joins Mortal Kombat 1 as a DLC character, showcasing a brutal set of moves and finishers.
  • Ferra joins as a "Kameo" character alongside other DLC characters like Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, and Takeda.
  • Anthony Starr's likeness is used, but he won't voice the character; the DLC is paid content available in June.

Homelander, the egotistical super tyrant, has joined Mortal Kombat 1’s ranks in a new move set trailer.

The notorious antagonist from The Boys takes the spotlight, showcasing a unique and brutal set of moves, fatalities, and a gruesome finisher. Netherealm Studios, the game’s developer, has also nailed his signature smirk and love of lactose. He is joined by the classic “Kameo” character Ferra as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 downloadable content (DLC) pack.

Homelander and Ferra join MK1

Ferra joins in with the bloodshed of Homelander’s bloody battles with Liu Kang and Kitana in the announcement trailer. The iconic leader of Image Comic’s The Seven can be seen wielding his signature heat vision and tossing his prey into the air before peeling them off an airplane and whipping them through a turbine as his finisher.

Homelander joins Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, and Takeda to take the set of playable DLC characters to five of a rumored six possible playable. This first installment of downloadable content heavily focuses on superheroes, but it isn’t the first time the pages have come to life.

The Joker, Hellboy, and Spawn have all left their mark on previous installments of the gaming series. Anthony Starr’s likeness is used in the game, but the actor will not reprise his role as he responded to a fan query on Instagram saying, “Nope,” when asked if he would be adding his vocal talents to this installment of the beat-em-up. J.K. Simmons and John Cena have reprised their roles respectively, but Starr didn’t give a specific reason for his omission from the voice lines.

Netherrealm Studios, the game’s publisher, takes this opportunity to cash in on fan loyalty to an iconic character. Fans look forward to the cast that drop as DLC in Mortal Kombat’s many entries.

Sadly, the content is paid for and not accessible to the series’ loyal fans for free. Mortal Kombat 1 has received critical acclaim and placed in the top 10 best-selling games of 2023.

Homelander will be available to play on June 4 for early-access players and be purchasable for those without the Kombat Pack a week later. Ferra joins the Kameo roster later in June. Image: Netherrealm Studios.

