Helldivers 2 new patch drops alongside Viper Commando Warbond

Helldivers 2 is set to receive a host of reinforcements and a new patch this week alongside the Viper Commandos Warbond drop on June 13.

Arrowhead Studio’s groundbreaking online shooter has gained critical acclaim for free content drops and stabilizing patches.

Developers at Arrowhead have stated that they have listened to the feedback of the Helldivers community. They want that feedback to be sown through the game, so it looks like warbonds and patches will both be released with bigger windows in between.

Arrowhead’s official Helldivers X account updated fans ahead of the eagerly awaited patch:

Helldivers, next patch deploys on Thursday. [1/4] pic.twitter.com/7Iib0feaOI — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) June 10, 2024

“Similar to our future approach to Warbonds, this is so we can dedicate more time to each patch to reduce the pressure on our teams, dig into your feedback more and deliver higher quality patches,” said the studio.

This will ramp up the expectations for the development team, but they are confident in their abilities, saying that they’ll “continue delivering patches and content that squash bugs and evolve the game. And, most importantly, evolve the game WITH our players and community.”

Helldivers 2 Viper Commandos Warbond

Viper Commandos Warbond will add to that list of expectations, with the studio saying, “Don’t poke the Viper in the jungle unless you’re ready for the venom.”

The most recent drop centers jungle commando tactics, with the studio posting a release trailer. It shows new patterns for arms and armor, weapons, and, most importantly, new camo capes. New weapons include the Liberator carbine, Bushwhacker shotgun, and a throwable knife.

“Think jungle. Think swamp. Think about a hot, humid trek through an untamed, marshy wilderness to do reconnaissance on some unliberated scum,” as we reported to Helldivers fans last week.

Commitment to quality control from Arrowhead is a testament to the developers’ dedication to providing the best gaming experience based on player feedback. This has been a strong theme throughout the release windows of Helldivers’ content.

Last week, the Sony Blog statement announcing the Viper Commandos Warbond reassured the bustling community.

The studio stated “Firstly, we’re slowing down the pace at which we release Warbonds to give us a little bit more time to polish these designs before they’re released. We don’t want to rush anything out of the oven before it’s fully baked.”

Arrowhead will also restructure how warbond items are displayed to accommodate new items. The post said, “This will prevent us from simply adding more of everything, which can lead to weapons that feel redundant and uninteresting armor. It’s time to focus on quality over quantity.”

