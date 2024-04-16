Helldivers 2 latest patch finally fixes Ground Breaker armor

A new Helldivers 2 patch has finally come to save the day by fixing the CE-27 Ground Breaker armor.

The latest update came on April 16 (Version 01.000.203 on PlayStation 5 and PC), a few days after the release of the third-person shooter’s Premium Warbond dubbed Democratic Detonation. As part of a wealth of new weapons and armor, it saw the debut the CE-27 Ground Breaker medium armor set.

However, it didn’t all run smoothly, with players quickly pointing out that the Ground Breaker wasn’t working as it was supposed to. Specifically, it should have included the Engineering Kit passive as opposed to the Servo-Assisted passive.

Game developer Arrowhead Game Studios later confirmed that a mistake had occurred while releasing the Warbond to Helldivers 2, writing in a Discord post (seen by Tech Radar) that a fix was on the way.

“Regarding the CE-27 Ground Breaker armor, we’re aware of a slight mixup that resulted in it going live with the Servo-Assisted passive instead of the Engineering Kit passive as advertised,” community manager Spitz wrote (via GamesRadar). “This should be changed back in an upcoming hotfix – please keep this in mind if this armor is one of the reasons you’re thinking of purchasing the new Warbond!”

How to access Helldivers 2’s latest patch

Thankfully, Arrowhead stayed true to its promise and has now delivered a patch that fixes the issue. Namely, Servo-Assisted has now been replaced by the Engineering Kit passive, meaning the CE-27 Ground Breaker medium armor set should be working as originally intended.

There’s a wealth of other patches and bugs to be fixed in the new patch as well, so if any other glitches have been grating on you during gameplay, you should be able to see a quality difference. At the top of the list, the issue where different levels of damage were being dealt out between PC and console players should have been patched now.

Featured image: Sony