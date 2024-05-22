Hellblade II – can you recognize its voice actors?

In a game such as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II the characters and voice acting is so memorable it is hard not to imagine that the voices you hear are not Hollywood A-listers at the top of their game. But are they? Will you have heard them in other games?

When we looked at Hades 2 recently we found the main character was voiced by Judy Alice Lee, who has been in amount a million games so far. Is it the same here? Is Judy Alice Lee also in this one? Let’s find out.

Who is the actress who plays Senua?

If you have played either Senua game you cannot fail to have been moved by the character and her struggles not only in the game but with her own mental health. At times Senua’s performance is astonishing.

This important videogame character is voiced by Melina Juergans and if you think that name isn’t familiar, it would be if you worked at the developers Ninja Theory where Melina works as a video editor. It’s Incredible that she is part of the team that put the game together.

Her voice acting as Senua bagged her a BAFTA and a Game Award when the original came out, and presumably the next day she just turned up back at her desk.

Other Hellblade II actors

Chris O’Reilly – Thorgester

One of Senua’s in-game allies Chris has appeared in movies such as The Lost Viking (good for the CV here) and Rise of the Footsoldier: Origins but has predominantly worked as a stuntman in several other roles.

Clive Wood – Godi

Thorgester’s father Godi is played by British actor Clive Wood who has done a lot of movie and TV work previously.

He can list movie credits in Salmon Fishing in the Yemen and Treasure Island but you may know him more for is role as The Pirate Lord in Sea of Thieves if you like your gaming on the high seas.

Other roles

Many of the other roles in the game are taken on my native Icelandic actors such as Gudmundur Thorvaldsson (Fargrimr, although his real name is better than his in-game name). He has appeared in an episode of The Witcher on Netflix but if you are into Nordic and Scandinavian movies, you will recognise him from there.