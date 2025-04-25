Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Hawaii online sports betting bill looking likely to pass as governor backs it

Hawaii online sports betting bill looking likely to pass as governor backs it

Mobile sports betting could come to Hawaii, as Governor Josh Green has said he won’t veto or push back on the online sports betting bill, as long as it has safeguards.

House Bill 1308 would allow for sports wagering online, as well as establish “licensing requirements”, “excise tax”, as well as a fund titled the Problem Gambling Prevention and Treatment Special Fund. It would also specify that “legal sports wagering and fantasy sports contests shall not be considered contests of chance or gambling.”

On top of this, it would also give the Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) to “perform criminal history record checks” on any entity trying to get into the sports wagering business in Hawaii.

This is a change from the original pitch, which would have used the Department of Consumer Protection. After concerns were raised, the Senate has swapped it to the DLE, which appears better suited to handle being the watchdog.

As of April 24, the bill was “scheduled for conference committee” today, April 25. However, the legislative session runs until May 2, giving a definitive time limit to lawmakers in the state. Speaking with Hawaii News Now, Green said:

“As long as there’s some safeguards with gambling addiction services and so on, if the legislature goes to the full way and passes it, I’ll likely let it become law.”

Hawaii online sports betting bill still has opposition

It’s not entirely supported, with the island’s Republicans being joined by a progressive Democrat, Kim Coco Iwamoto, who said:

“I just hope that there will be some consideration given to mitigating instead of just looking to allow for profits to be generated for these companies.”

Despite some critics – with one calling the bill “a turd” – Representative Daniel Holt has remained steady in their support for the bill, citing the increase of jobs and injection of cash into the economy. Again, from Hawaii News Now, Holt said:

“It’s possible to increase our job count by 6,000 jobs and a benefit of $250 million plus to our economy.”

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

Official race course scene image from Ladbrokes website / Over a year has passed since Irish bettor Dylan Phelan placed a €30 ($34) each-way double on two horses, but Ladbrokes has refused to pay out the six-figure winning sum. 
Ladbrokes holds firm on refusal to pay out six-figure sum to winner in Ireland
Graeme Hanna
Israeli firm Black Cube pushes back on dismissed Evolution evidence
Joel Loynds
Four parents among 17 banned from gambling in Pennsylvania
Joel Loynds
Michigan cracks down on another 11 illegal casinos
Joel Loynds
AI image to depict Mississippi State Capitol / A local press investigation in Mississippi has attracted plenty of attention after it revealed House Speaker Jason White enjoyed an unreported trip to the Super Bowl in New Orleans this year.
DraftKings paid for Mississippi Speaker’s Super Bowl visit, amid mobile betting push
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Official race course scene image from Ladbrokes website / Over a year has passed since Irish bettor Dylan Phelan placed a €30 ($34) each-way double on two horses, but Ladbrokes has refused to pay out the six-figure winning sum. 
Betting

Ladbrokes holds firm on refusal to pay out six-figure sum to winner in Ireland
Graeme Hanna26 seconds

Over a year has passed since Irish bettor Dylan Phelan placed a €30 ($34) each-way double on two horses, but Ladbrokes has refused to pay out the six-figure winning sum. ...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.