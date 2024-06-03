Languagesx
Grand Theft Auto 7 teased by CEO ahead of GTA 6 even being close to release date

A GTA VI sweeping view over Florida

While we’re still a long way off Grand Theft Auto 6 being released, the CEO of publisher Take-Two has already been discussing Grand Theft Auto 7.

This comes before the official date for GTA 6 has even been announced, with a ‘fall 2025’ timeline being the only known piece of information for the upcoming installment.

Instead of giving fans a teaser for the next addition to the franchise, CEO Strauss Zelnick from Take-Two Interactive instead may have confirmed Grand Theft Auto 7 at a conference on Thursday, May 30.

When the host asked him “If you look out, I know we’re not even at GTA VI yet, but thinking about…” Zelnick quickly interrupted with “GTA 7?”

While he didn’t expand much further, fans have been left in the dark about whether the franchise would continue after the next one so hearing those words is likely welcomed by many.

The CEO was also keen to address the time taken between the fifth version and the upcoming release: “It’s important to bear in mind that it’s not like Rockstar put out GTA V and sat on their hands for 12 years right?

“We launched GTA Online and that’s turned into a massive, living, breathing ecosystem which continues to perform and grow to this day. So the label totally transformed from a label that made big, standalone, monolithic, games (…) to a label that’s now in the live services business.

“I do think given the scale of that label, it’s a huge company itself, there isn’t much more to be done. This isn’t a situation where it is 12 years of girth of product, there are 12 years where Rockstar has been putting out a mass amount of content. And another little title called Red Dead.”

What we know about Grand Theft Auto 6

In an earnings report from Take-Two, released in mid-May, a timeline was given. Strauss Zelnick also told IGN: “We do feel highly confident that we’ll deliver (GTA VI) in fall of 2025.”

We know that players of the game will control Lucia and an unnamed male character who is rumored to be called Jason. Both appear to be criminals who want to secure a quick buck in whatever way possible.

Sophie Atkinson
