Irish gaming regulator GRAI publishes license application guide

Irish gaming regulator GRAI publishes license application guide

An Irish flag in a modern office environment. Irish gaming regulator publishes license application guide

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) has published guidance for operators hoping to gain a license.

The GRAI is bracing for a wave of applications across the coming months, so the publication of this digital process takes the strain of the regulator’s busy lines of communication.

“We intend to accept online applications for both in-person and remote Business-to-Consumer Betting licences later this year.” – GRAI

GRAI publishes new license guidelines

The GRAI is the deciding council on which operators meet the criteria to offer their entertainment services to willing bettors. There is an extensive process that needs to be adhered to, and is built on the bedrock of the terms set out in the Gambling Regulation Act 2024.

For prospective license holders, the new application process has seven stages that must be met to attain a successful permit to operate within the nation’s borders. Publish Notice of Intention, Document Preparation, Submission, Review, Assessment of Suitability of Premises, Decision, and Post-license approval.

“We intend to accept online applications for both in-person and remote Business-to-Consumer Betting licences later this year,” said the GRAI release. “Existing and prospective gambling operators are encouraged to apply for and renew licensing under existing arrangements with the Revenue Commissioners, under the Betting Act 1931 and the Gaming and Lotteries Act 1956.”

GRAI attempts to modernize gambling oversight

Over the past few years, the GRAI has been proactive in meeting an updated need for gambling operators to be more accountable. As we reported, the regulator signed a new partnership with the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority.

Motivated by Anne Marie Caulfield, a senior figure at the GRAI, this “Memorandum of Understanding will be the first step in cementing what will be a positive and mutually beneficial working relationship between both organisations.”

The GRAI has also been in conversations to provide a new service of tiered fees and possibly longer licensing agreements.

The regulator undertook a Public Consultation Response Report in May 2025, which was comprised of twenty-seven respondents, who mostly came from the gambling industry. “Twelve respondents, primarily industry operators, cited concerns with the cost of the application fee,” the report noted.

The GRAI responded to the concerns, saying at the end of the process that it would “Consider a 5-year licence term, or provide for longer licence-term durations for operators demonstrating strong compliance histories.”

Featured image: GRAI official

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books.

