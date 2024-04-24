Cat people rejoice – new feline gore fest lets you get your claws into some bloodthirsty unicorns

Sometimes I look back a what I have just written and wonder if I am in some kind of fever dream. That title for example. Don’t tell me ChatGPT could ever come up with that. Just don’t.

The fever dream continues as I watch the amazing new trailer for Cat ‘em-up, Gori: Cuddly Carnage. As the music builds – it’s ‘Also sprach Zarathustra’ by Richard Strauss, which you will know from the opening bars of 2001: A Space Odyssey, well it is, except that this version is meowed by a cat. Of course it is.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage looks ridiculous fun right from the off, and we already can’t wait for its big launch at the end of August. Billed as “A cat with cute paws and vicious claws”, this feline game has been in the making for five years and has that kind of feel about it that the devs just kept saying, “Well what if we did this?” – Hence the cat is on a skateboard, the enemies are bloodthirsty unicorns, and Gori is accompanied by a perpetually sad AI called CH1P. Oh and a famous piece of classical music is meowed by a cat.

If that’s not enough to get you to watch the trailer below, I don’t know what is.

Leo Zullo, Managing Director of publisher Wired Productions said, “Cats have nine lives, and Gori has used most of them! When we first started to collaborate with Angry Demon Studio nearly three years ago, they had already been through a ride in development, but thanks to their determination and vision, with our support, they’ve been able to deliver exactly what they set out to do.”

He continued, “Gori: Cuddly Carnage is a throwback to the games I played in the late 90’s and 2000’s. It’s pure adrenaline, fun, outrageous, and really a showcase of just what indie gaming is all about – a place for creativity, freedom, and the ability to make the game you want to make. Angry Demon Studios did just this, and I couldn’t be more excited for its launch on August 29th.”

Consider Gori: Cuddly Carnage well and truly wishlisted. Oh, and Gori? I just said the name out loud and I get it now!