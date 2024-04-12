ChatGPT update: OpenAI makes popular chatbot ‘more direct’ and more

Chat GPT has just gotten a huge new update. On April 12, OpenAI announced that premium ChatGTP users, which refers to those paying for Chat GTP Plus, Team or Enterprise, can now enjoy an upgraded version of the GPT-4 Turbo model.

The upgraded model, named” gpt-4-turbo-2024-04-09” has several improvements in writing, reasoning, mathematics, and coding. It also boasts a more up-to-date knowledge base, as it is trained on publicly available data up to December 2023. Comparatively, the previous edition of GPT-4 Turbo was only trained up to April 2023.

For example, when writing with ChatGPT, responses will be more direct, less verbose, and use more conversational language. pic.twitter.com/PHxrmCtpyl — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 12, 2024

OpenAI added in an X post that when generating written responses, ChatGPT will be “more direct, less verbose, and use more conversational language.”

ChatGPT update comes amid a challenging month for OpenAI

This ChatGPT update comes after a tense month for OpenAI. While its video-generating model, Sora, has caused a stir online, it’s also been dogged with accusations of copyright infringement after Mira Murati, the CTO of OpenAI, said that he didn’t know whether the training data for Sora included content from YouTube, Instagram or Facebook.

“From a creator’s perspective, when a creator uploads their hard work to our platform, they have certain expectations,” YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said in an interview with Bloomberg.

“One of those expectations is that the terms of service is going to be abided by. It does not allow for things like transcripts or video bits to be downloaded, and that is a clear violation of our terms of service. Those are the rules of the road in terms of content on our platform.”

But these accusations are far from new. In fact, OpenAI been the subject of numerous lawsuits. Most recently, the New York Times filed a lawsuit against the company for copyright infringement, while comedian Sarah Silverman was one of several authors who sued OpenAI under California’s unfair competition law. Hopefully, Chat-GPT 5 will involve less legal trouble.

Featured Image: Andrew Neel