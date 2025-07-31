Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Google and Meta may lose legal shield amid Indian betting probe

Google and Meta may lose legal shield amid Indian betting probe

Google and Meta may lose legal shield amid Indian betting probe. Illustration featuring the Indian flag colors with the Ashoka Chakra, Google and Meta logos, and black dice in the background, symbolizing a legal investigation into online betting activities involving the tech giants in India.

Google and Meta might not be automatically protected from liability anymore just because they host third-party content in India, according to legal experts. The shift comes as country’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) looks into money laundering allegations tied to online betting apps.

Both tech giants were called into the ED’s headquarters on July 21, but they didn’t show up. They were then issued new summons for July 28. Google did turn up for the meeting, but Meta didn’t send anyone for the probe into the same issue.

A Google spokesperson told ReadWrite that the company is “committed to keeping our platforms safe and secure, prohibiting the promotion of illegal gambling ads.” The company also said, “Our continuous AI advancements, complemented by human expertise, ensure all ads on our surfaces comply with local laws and our strict ad policies, and protect users from evolving threats. Last year alone, we removed 247.4 million ads and suspended 2.9 million advertiser accounts in India.

“We are extending our full support and cooperation to investigating agencies to hold bad actors responsible and keep users safe.”

Why India is accusing Google and Meta of promoting sketchy betting apps

The ED is accusing Google and Meta of actively helping promote betting apps that are under investigation for serious financial crimes like money laundering and illegal wire transfers, often referred to as ‘hawala’. Authorities say both companies gave these apps prime ad space and allowed their associated websites to gain visibility, which helped them spread more widely.

“If it can be proven that they had the knowledge of illegal operations of such platforms, they could be liable under various legislations.” – Gaurav Bhalla, Ahlawat & Associates Partner

The investigation is focusing on a large web of betting apps, many of which are disguised as skill-based games but are actually running illegal gambling operations. The platforms are thought to have made crores of rupees in illegal funds, often funneled through complex hawala routes to dodge detection.

Tech giants may qualify for ‘safe harbour’

Legal experts have explained to ReadWrite that digital platforms could face serious criminal charges if they knowingly promote illegal betting operations. Gaurav Bhalla, a partner at Ahlawat & Associates, stated that a platform’s legal risk largely depends on whether it qualifies for “safe harbour” under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“The primary aspect to be determined while ascertaining whether they would be liable or not would depend on whether they’re able to claim safe harbour,” Bhalla said. “If they’re able to claim the defence, a lot of their liability will be minimized. However, if it can be proven that they had the knowledge of illegal operations of such platforms, they could be liable under various legislations.”

He pointed out that there have been cases where intermediaries were held responsible for third-party content when they didn’t meet the criteria for safe harbor. That includes acting only as a passive channel, not altering content, and following the government’s due diligence guidelines.

Bhalla said platforms lose that protection when “the intermediary has conspired or abetted or aided or induced” an illegal act, or if they fail to act after being notified by authorities. “If the intermediary has knowledge that it is facilitating the operation of online betting platforms, it wouldn’t be able to claim safe harbour (and will be held liable for the content hosted on their platform).”

Without safe harbor, platforms could come under the scanner of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for enabling illegal financial activity, and could also be charged with abetment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for advertising banned services.

But the liability doesn’t stop with the platforms. Bhalla warned that “the app developers (which developed such betting platforms) and media outlets (which advertised such platforms) could be held liable under provisions relating to abetment and criminal conspiracy under Sections 56 and 62” of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.”

Celebrities in the firing line

Even public figures aren’t off the hook. “The celebrities which endorse or promote such apps on social media could be subject to prosecution under” the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements, 2022. Since online betting is banned under the Public Gambling Act, 1867, any kind of endorsement could also violate the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

To reduce these risks, Bhalla recommends that companies and influencers carry out legal checks and sign contracts that include warranties and indemnity clauses, “to cater to situations where the tech companies or the endorsers suffer any financial liability owing to the illegal operations of the online better platform.”

The investigation is part of a larger crackdown by the government agency, which picked up steam after evidence surfaced showing that foreign-linked betting operations were using Indian platforms to carry out illegal transactions.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had previously issued advisories warning digital platforms not to run ads related to betting, but reports suggest those warnings were widely ignored, leading to deeper scrutiny.

As part of the ongoing probe, the ED has now summoned several actors in connection with the case. Rana Daggubati was asked to appear at the agency’s zonal office in Hyderabad on July 23, while Prakash Raj was summoned for July 30. Vijay Deverakonda is expected to appear on August 6, and Lakshmi Manchu on August 13.

Speaking after being summoned, Raj said: “The officers summoned me as a citizen of the country in connection with a money laundering case linked to betting apps. It was something I was offered back in 2016.

“On moral grounds, I chose not to pursue it. I informed them that I had not received any money, as I had declined the offer.”

The celebrities are being investigated over their alleged promotion of illegal betting apps on social media platforms.

ReadWrite has reached out to Google and Meta for comment.

Featured image: Canva / Google / Meta

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

PointsBet Holdings has rejected a takeover proposal from Betr Entertainment, maintaining its position that shareholders should accept the alternative offer that is on the table from MIXI Australia. 
Betr Entertainment increases takeover bid after rejected offer from PointsBet
Rachael Davies
Dark navy background with 'Introducing Bettor Sense' written in the center. Sportradar logo is underneath.
Sportradar announces AI-driven tool ‘Bettor Sense’ to support responsible gambling
Sophie Atkinson
New Jersey lawmaker seeks to ban fast-paced micro betting wagers. Person holding a smartphone with a live sports betting app open, showing football betting options, while a group of excited fans in jerseys cheer in the background at a bar.
New Jersey lawmaker seeks to ban fast-paced micro betting wagers
Suswati Basu
Emmanuel Clase pitching for the Cleveland Guardians during a May 2023 game at Progressive Field. Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase placed on paid leave amid MLB betting probe
Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase placed on paid leave amid MLB betting probe
Suswati Basu
Racing tax could cost industry $442M, as British Horseracing Authority continues petition - research. Two jockeys riding racehorses at full speed during a horse race, with horse number 8 leading slightly ahead of horse number 5. The event is taking place on a grassy racetrack in front of a grandstand filled with spectators under a partly cloudy sky. A banner in the background reads "BTC GOVERNOR'S CUP RACE DAY 2019."
Racing tax could cost industry $442M, as British Horseracing Authority continues petition – research
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Bally's in the Bronx
Casino

New York Mayor keeps hope for Bronx casino alive in latest intervention
Rachael Davies44 minutes

New York Mayor Eric Adams vetoed a City Council decision, keeping the hope for a Bally's casino in the Bronx alive. On Tuesday, July 29, Mayor Eric Adams vetoed the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.