Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed back with new content and roadmap in time for movie launch

Ghostbusters is riding high once again in movie theaters and, only one line into this story, the theme tune is already running around your head. Sorry about that.

Incoming free DLC for Ghostbusters: Spirit Unleashed brings the new movie, Frozen Empire with it. Fans will get to try their hand at taking down Garraka, master of the Death Chill and the newest villain to join Ghostbusters lore. Or maybe you want to play the baddies themselves and plunge the world into a new ice age. Either way, this DLC will let you live out experiences inspired by the new movie’s adventure.

“We have been so focused on building an immersive world, one fans would recognize and appreciate,” said Jared Gerritzen, Chief Creative Officer at IllFonic. “Our goal now is to double down on the feel. As a long-time Ghostbusters fan, I want to feel immersed. Our drive for DLC year two: heighten the fun, heighten the experience.”

IllFonic has planned four major DLC releases throughout 2024 and the game’s unique hide-and-seek take on gameplay with up to four Ghostbusters and one playable ghost makes for a fun multi-player blast.

Game Features:

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has all the iconic gear and gadgets, from Proton Packs to P.K.E. Meters, and Ghost Traps that fans would expect and new gamers to the universe will enjoy when playing as a Ghostbuster. In addition, many will recognize the Firehouse and Ray’s Occult Books that act as the game’s hub. This is where players will choose missions, customize their characters, practice firing their particle throwers, and explore all there is to learn. And yes, you will hear the original film actors reprising their roles as Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore, along with some new friends!

