Home Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed back with new content and roadmap in time for movie launch

A sreenshot inside Ghostbusters' famous Firehouse.

Ghostbusters is riding high once again in movie theaters and, only one line into this story, the theme tune is already running around your head. Sorry about that.

Incoming free DLC for Ghostbusters: Spirit Unleashed brings the new movie, Frozen Empire with it. Fans will get to try their hand at taking down Garraka, master of the Death Chill and the newest villain to join Ghostbusters lore. Or maybe you want to play the baddies themselves and plunge the world into a new ice age. Either way, this DLC will let you live out experiences inspired by the new movie’s adventure.

“We have been so focused on building an immersive world, one fans would recognize and appreciate,” said Jared Gerritzen, Chief Creative Officer at IllFonic. “Our goal now is to double down on the feel. As a long-time Ghostbusters fan, I want to feel immersed. Our drive for DLC year two: heighten the fun, heighten the experience.”

IllFonic has planned four major DLC releases throughout 2024 and the game’s unique hide-and-seek take on gameplay with up to four Ghostbusters and one playable ghost makes for a fun multi-player blast.

Game Features:

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has all the iconic gear and gadgets, from Proton Packs to P.K.E. Meters, and Ghost Traps that fans would expect and new gamers to the universe will enjoy when playing as a Ghostbuster. In addition, many will recognize the Firehouse and Ray’s Occult Books that act as the game’s hub. This is where players will choose missions, customize their characters, practice firing their particle throwers, and explore all there is to learn. And yes, you will hear the original film actors reprising their roles as Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore, along with some new friends!

  • As the Ghost – Ghosts have multiple abilities in their arsenal, like possessing objects, of course, sliming, and more, that make haunting all the various locations a blast to play. Choose from up to five Ghosts with unique skills, ultimate abilities, and commendable minions fueled by ectoplasm. Fly around public locations and possess an inordinate amount of inanimate objects to evade pursuing Ghostbusters. Frighten citizens until they flee in fear, prank unsuspecting Ghostbusters, and hide your rifts to spawn safely in case you get trapped.
  • As a Ghostbuster – Be one of the four proton pack-wielding Ghostbusters and attempt to catch a Ghost haunting unique locations with your trusty ghost trap and tools. Use the P.K.E. Meter to sniff out rifts that act as the Ghost’s spawn points and destroy them with your Proton Pack’s particle thrower before the Ghost completes their haunt. As players progress, they will unlock cosmetics and upgrades for both Ghostbusters and Ghosts to evolve their gameplay experiences. The look and feel will deliver to fans an immersive experience in the universe, allowing them to play out their Ghostbusting fantasies.
  • Locations – Explore multiple unique locations, including a museum, winter lodge, docked ship, multi-leveled prison, an active brewery, and more. Complete challenges, customize your Ghostbuster and Ghosts and locate hidden spores, mold, and fungus to gain access to more unlockables.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

a high detail sophisticated computer circuit with an advanced chip in the centre. On the chip is embossed the Chinese flag. The chip is fused., 3d render, cinematic
Big Tech

Intel and AMD stocks fall on reports of Chinese restrictions on US chips
Graeme Hanna2 hours

Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) witnessed their stock price fall more than 2% on Monday (Mar.25) following reports China would restrict the use of their chips and servers in...

