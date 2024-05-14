Languagesx
Ghost of Tsushima – latest PC info released, how to pre-load, Steam Deck compatibility Co-Op and more

Oh, here we go. The quite simply amazing Ghost of Tsushima is almost with us and we just have less than two days now to wait before our mega PC gaming rids can truly play the game the way it was meant to be played (sorry PlayStation kids).

Pre-load is available right now and we strongly recommend you try and do it ahead of the launch.

The Legends co-op multiplayer includes cross-play on PC and PlayStations consoles but launches in a beta state, meaning you won’t automatically be matched with players on other consoles, rather you will have to invite your friends into games if you want to play with them.

How to pre-load Ghost of Tsushima on PC

If you have bought the game on Steam already you can simply head to your game library and begin the pre-installation from there. It will not unlock until 8 AM PDT, 4 PM GMT, 5 PM CEST, 8 PM GSY but you will be ahead of the queue and the potential of dodgy server scenarios.

You can check out the timezone for your area for when the game goes live in the graphic above if we haven’t mentioned it already.

Ghost of Tsushima Steam Deck compatibility

The devs have also announced that Ghosts will be compatible with your Steam Deck from launch too, albeit only in single-player mode. The game will be marked unsupported. This is only something to do with the multiplayer requiring Windows to run, and, well your Steam Deck does not have that.

The devs promise they have worked hard on optimizing the game for handheld performance, which is amazing news, and the prospect of playing a triple A game such as this one is exciting indeed. Not long to wait before we can actually do that.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

