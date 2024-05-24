Languagesx
Home Get these latest Genshin Impact Primogem codes from the 4.7 livestream

Get these latest Genshin Impact Primogem codes from the 4.7 livestream

Genshin Impact 4.7 has some new codes

Genshin Impact always releases some extremely time-limited codes for free stuff with every live stream and the latest video event, for 4.7 of the game is no different.

For fans who watched there were a code given that would give you 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore as well as a couple more. We know you don’t have time for all that video watching in your busy lives though so we have scooped up the codes you need for you so you can claim them immediately and will add any more as the stream goes on.

As we say, these codes rarely last more than a day so if you are close to where you play your Genshin Impact now, it would be better to get this tapped in sooner rather than later.

Genshin Impact Codes 4.7 Livestream

The codes are coming in at this moment but there may be more to come

  • US2VLGSXCAT9 – 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore
  • 6A2ULZTFVBCV – 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit
  • BS3DLYAFVAUH – 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to claim codes in Genshin Impact

To do this head into the game go to Settings and find your Account tab. From there you will see a Redeem section. Open that up and put your code in and the prizes will be yours.

On the off chance you are not close to your installation, the code can also be entered via the miYoHo website. Simply log in and paste the code from above and your goodies will be waiting for you the next time you get to log in. Do remember that these codes will probably be active for less than 24 hours, so if they do not work when you try then you may have already missed the boar unfortunately.

If any more codes pop up we will add them to this page, so stay tuned in.

