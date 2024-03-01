Get these latest Genshin Impact Primogem codes from the 4.5 livestream

Genshin Impact always releases some extremely time-limited codes for free stuff with every live stream and the latest video event, for 4.5 of the game is no different.

For fans who watched through threw was a code given that would give you 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore.We know you don’t have time for all that video watching in your busy lives though so we have scooped up the code you need for you so you can claim it immediately and will add any more as the stream goes on.

As we say, these codes rarely last more than a day so if you are close to where you play your Genshin Impact now, it would be better to get this tapped in sooner rather than later.

Genshin Impact Codes 4.5 Livestream

The codes are coming in at this moment but the stream is still ongoing, so we are updating as they drop/

100 x Primogems`

10 x Mystic Enhancement Core

To claim the above enter the code:



DAKTDBWTZTYR

Update: A new code has dropped.

100 x Primogems

5 x Hero’s Wit

To claim the above enter the code:

AT3BDSWTYBKD

Update: A New code has dropped

100 x Primogems

50,000 Mora

To claim the above enter the code:

5TKAUAWAGBJR

How to claim codes in Genshin Impact

To do this head into the game go to Settings and find your Account tab. From there you will see a Redeem section. Open that up and put your code in and the prizes will be yours.

On the off chance you are not close to your install, the code can also be entered via the miYoHo website. Simply log in and paste the code from above and your goodies will be waiting for you the next time you get to log in.

If any more codes pop up we will add them to this page, so stay tuned in.