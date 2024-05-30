The Sims 4 ‘events’ system is nearly here and it’s bringing login rewards

Maxis and EA have renewed their commitment to continuing to add content to The Sims 4 for the foreseeable future and it seems that one of the ways they will be doing this is an ‘events’ system that rewards players for logging on frequently.

Although it hasn’t been officially launched or even explicitly confirmed by EA, there is an unlisted video on The Sims’ YouTube channel detailing the new system.

The Sims 4 ‘events’ feature is like a battle pass

Called ‘Login Events’, they run for a limited period (four weeks according to the example in the video, but that may change), and players can claim rewards by logging in a certain number of times in each week of the event – eight times in total across the four-week event, though not evenly spread. There are three rewards in the first week, two in each of the second and third, and one in the final week.

To put it simply, it’s a lot like a battle pass.

There are two key differences between the Login Events and more traditional battle pass systems. Firstly, Maxis’ Login Events look free for all players of The Sims 4, and no subscription is required. Secondly, they don’t need any specific in-game activities or a certain amount of playtime, just that users launch the game and claim the rewards in the timeframe.

The rewards seem to be a wide variety of in-game items, from hairstyles and clothing in Create-A-Sim, to build items and furniture, to a new trait to give Sims. A prominent Sims content creator, SatchOnSims has broken down all the rewards that seem to be available in the first event and has found that they are predominantly recolored or alterations of already existing items from paid expansions.

A user on The Sims’ Reddit community also claims to have found evidence of the items being in the game already, and they can be found by using the new event tag filter in buy mode. The trait can be found by randomizing the Sim’s traits repeatedly until it randomly appears.

Maxis and EA have committed to continue supporting The Sims 4, even while testing and developing Project Rene (likely the codename for The Sims 5). This seems to be their way to encourage people to keep playing the game, validating its continued support.

Featured image credit: Maxis/EA