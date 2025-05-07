Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Gentoo Media ‘lays off 100’ amid stock delisting and site struggles – report

Gentoo Media ‘lays off 100’ amid stock delisting and site struggles – report

Gentoo Media 'lays off 100' amid stock delisting and site struggles - report. Split-screen graphic featuring the Gentoo Media logo with the text "formerly GiG Media" on the left, and a stylized mobile slot machine showing "777" and the word "CASINO" on the right, with animated gold coins floating around.

Gentoo Media Inc. (formerly Gaming Innovation Group) is reportedly in the middle of laying off around 100 employees. The company hasn’t responded to ReadWrite’s request for comment at the time of publication.

According to CasinoBeats, the layoffs come not long after the Sweden-based gambling affiliate announced in late April that its Chief Sales Officer and Chief Technology Officer were leaving, which the company said was part of a “broader strategic reorganisation.”

The firm said the recent C-suite shakeup was “reflects the Company’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, driving innovation, and positioning Gentoo Media for its next phase of growth.”

Sources close to Gentoo told CasinoBeats that a key contract tied to the acquisition of KaFe Rocks (KFR) expired at the start of May, which played a role in decisions around retaining KFR employees.

That said, the layoffs reportedly go beyond just those working on KFR products.

CasinoBeats also reports that a major driver behind the restructuring is the underperformance of two of Gentoo’s main properties, Time2Play and CasinoTopsOnline.

Time2Play, the flagship site from the KFR acquisition finalized on December 21, 2023, initially attracted around 200,000 daily visitors and even peaked at 400,000. But recent data shows the site is now pulling in just 23,000 visitors a day, a 94.25% drop from its peak. The site’s traffic took a major hit following Google’s August 2024 Core Update and hasn’t bounced back since.

Gentoo Media reported layoffs coincide with stock delisting plans

The move comes as Gentoo Media Inc. removed its stock listing from the Euronext Oslo Børs exchange on Monday (May 5), but said that it will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The delisting was approved on May 2, however, the last day the shares can be traded in Oslo will be July 24, 2025.

The company’s shares have been dual-listed since 2019. After the delisting, they will only be available on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the same name and stock identifier.

The company released its annual report last month and stood by its full-year 2024 financials. Despite a 39% jump in revenue to €123 million and a 44% boost in EBITDA to €57 million, investors don’t seem to be sharing the same level of confidence as the leadership.

ReadWrite has reached out to Gentoo Media Inc. for comment.

Featured image: Canva / Gentoo Media Inc.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Peru cuts illegal online gambling by 40% amid new regulation push. Cityscape of Arequipa, Peru.
Peru cuts illegal online gambling by 40% amid new regulation push
Suswati Basu
Florida lawmakers halt bills targeting online sweepstakes casinos. A scenic view of a Florida city waterfront with palm trees and a bridge, overlaid with a large graphic of a keyboard key that says "Enter to Win!" representing online sweepstakes.
Florida lawmakers halt bills targeting online sweepstakes casinos
Suswati Basu
AI image to represent Amsterdam in the Netherlands / The Kansspelautoriteit, Dutch gambling regulator, has announced a further crackdown on illegal gaming machines as its punitive enforcement continues. 
Kansspelautoriteit continues enforcement, targeting illegal gaming machines
Graeme Hanna
IBIA presents Q1 2025 report on suspicious betting
Graeme Hanna
A photograph of a mahogany poker table, focused on the center where a pile of colorful poker chips are neatly stacked. The chips include red, white, blue, and green denominations, with a single "JACKPOT" chip resting on top. Soft, diffused lighting illuminates the table from above, highlighting the felt texture and creating subtle reflections on the chips, while a blurred background suggests a dimly lit, upscale casino atmosphere. The scene evokes a sense of anticipation and high stakes.
IGT granted gaming vendor license by UAE regulator GCGRA
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Peru cuts illegal online gambling by 40% amid new regulation push. Cityscape of Arequipa, Peru.
Gambling

Peru cuts illegal online gambling by 40% amid new regulation push
Suswati Basu30 seconds

Peru has reportedly cut illegal online gambling by 40%, as part of its push to clean up the digital betting space. The country’s Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur)...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.