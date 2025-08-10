Home Gen Z and gambling: the first generation of online sports betting

Gen Z and gambling: the first generation of online sports betting

Gen Z and gambling: the first generation of online sports betting

Gen Z is the group that was raised on social media and smartphones, with online sports betting and gambling being just another thing that they’re used to.

Unlike their parents, for whom sports betting was something they did exclusively in Vegas casinos or through an office pool, it’s just another feature of the internet world for this generation.

While it may not be out of the ordinary for these young people, their accessibility to this form of gambling has driven concerns from some experts. With this in mind, we’re exploring all things Gen Z and gambling with a focus on online sports betting.

Gen Z are the first truly digital generation

Generation Z, people born between 1997 and 2010, are the first to have spent the majority of their lives online, making them digital natives.

They’ve grown up with the smartphone, witnessed the growth of social media platforms, and are now experiencing the rise of online sports betting.

Long gone are the days of only being able to gamble in Nevada, with the previous generations being focused on the world of casinos. For some, betting online has become just another habit that has become ingrained into their daily lives.

In 2025, punters can bet on a whole range of markets from the more obscure to the general.

The rise of online sports betting in the United States

The rise of online sports betting has been massively propelled from 2018, when the Supreme Court legalized sports betting. This has led to the rapid increase of states introducing legislation to legalize both in-person and online sports betting.

Ahead of the ruling, a research firm estimated that 32 states would likely offer sports betting within five years. Seven years on, 38 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting in some form.

The growth of these markets has been swift too, with over $120 billion in total bets and $11 billion in revenues generated in 2023 alone.

This form of gambling has been of interest to many people in the United States, with vulnerable Americans reportedly withdrawing funds from their brokerage accounts to support their online sports betting habits, according to a new study.

Concerns have risen about the young generation and betting

In an interview with The Guardian, co-director of the gambling studies program at UCLA Timothy Fong said: “Calls to gambling helplines in most states in America are up, by sheer numbers.

“More and more younger clients,” are seeking treatment, he added. Brad Ruderman, of the Beit T’Shuvah treatment center in Los Angeles, California, told the publisher that smartphones have “made all avenues available to all people.

“This is the first generation where this is normal.” He suggested that gambling is “getting to be a younger activity” and commented on how brains do not typically finish developing until people reach their mid-20s. “They’re very susceptible to dopamine, endorphin rushes.”

Gen Z’s today are between the ages of 13 to 28-years-old, with these age ranges being a core group of sports bettors. In the 2024 US bettor’s research report by YouGov, it revealed that 10% of sportsbook users are 21-24 and 34% are 25-34.

“The core group of sports bettors, Americans aged 25-44, use more sports betting apps/sites, averaging three in their bet set,” the report says.

“The youngest group, aged 21-24, shows moderate engagement, with 60% using one or two but 10% using four to five sports betting apps and 8% venturing into six or more apps,” the research suggests.

“The 25-34 age group uses a wider range of platforms, with 18% using four to five apps and 9% using six or more.”

How regulators are tackling the rise of Gen Z online sports betting

Many people have expressed concern about the younger generation being raised on digital accessibility to betting, with some regulatory boards tightening restrictions.

In Illinois, the Gaming Board recently announced a ban on advertisements (relating to casino and sports betting) on college campuses. The new rules expand to advertisements not being able to be placed in locations where they are likely to be seen by underage or vulnerable people.

Operators now must also maintain advertising records and include prominent, responsible gaming messages in advertising, marketing, and promotions in the state of Illinois.

Experts are also suggesting that more outreach and education now needs to be taking place earlier on. Michelle Malkin, director of the Gambling Research & Policy Initiative at East Carolina University appeared on a radio show on NPR suggesting that more needs to be done.

“We don’t just need resources for the people who have gambling disorder. We need to be doing the outreach and education early.”

She goes on to warn that gambling is becoming a growing issue on college campuses (a place where many students fall into the Gen Z bracket): “When it comes to, like, inpatient, which people need for gambling, just like drugs and alcohol, there is less than five places in the whole country that specialize truly in gambling.”

If the statistics continue to rise, more and more regulators and support networks may have to step in earlier to support those who have always been exposed to online sports betting.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC.

