Subscribe
Home GameSir unveils X2s Type-C gaming controller for Android and iPhone 15

GameSir unveils X2s Type-C gaming controller for Android and iPhone 15

A photo of the GameSir X2s
TL:DR

  • GameSir introduces the X2s Type-C gaming controller, compatible with Android devices and the iPhone 15, leveraging the new uniformity brought by Apple's switch to USB Type-C.
  • The X2s controller features Hall Effect sticks and triggers for precise control without stick drift, adjustable dead zones, and customizable ABXY layouts, aiming for a seamless transition from console gaming to mobile.
  • Available for purchase at $45.99/£49.99/€59.99, the X2s offers durable buttons rated for three million clicks, catering to both casual and hardcore gamers looking for a long-term mobile gaming solution.

Now that we are finally in a position where Apple iPhones have finally moved to a USB Type C charging and connection port and ditched Lightning ports it can start to get a little uniformity across the board with its Android cousins.

GameSir has built on its incredible success with controllers designed for mobile devices of late with this latest offering – the X2s, complete with that all-important Type C connection allowing compatibility with Android and now, newer iPhones.

The X2s features Hall Effect sticks and triggers which should remove any stick drift and time spent teaching yourself how your controller handles compared to your regular console controller. The dream is you can just pick up a GameSir, attach your phone and it feels just the same as playing on your main machine.

The dead zones on the sticks can all be adjusted and you can change the ABXY layouts to suit your preference. The buttons should have a durability rating of three million clicks (that’s about 10 minutes of me trying to play Street Fighter) meaning the X2S should be your mobile gaming partner for some time to come.

GameSir X2s Technical Specifications

  • Working Platform: iPhone 15 series and Android phones
  • Compatible Models: Length between 110-168 mm / 4.3-4.6 in
  • Connection: Built-in wired Type-C to your phone
  • Hall Effect Sticks: Yes
  • Hall Effect Triggers: Yes
  • Mechanical Buttons: Yes
  • Battery: No
  • Product Size: 177.9*84.36*37.53 mm / 7*3.32*1.48 in
  • Net Weight: 171.6 g / 0.38 lbs

The GameSir X2s Type-C Mobile Controller is now available for purchase for $45.99/ £49.99/ €59.99 from Amazon UK, Amazon US, Amazon Europe stores, and the GameSir official website.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

An illustration showcasing Airbnb's commitment to renter privacy with a symbolic vacation rental home, privacy shield icon, and crossed-out security cameras, emphasizing a safe, private, and trustworthy rental experience.
Airbnb bans indoor security cameras to enhance renter privacy
Maxwell Nelson
Warner Bros’ MultiVersus finally gets a re-release date
Rachael Davies
Department of Homeland Security is scouring gaming communities for ‘extremist content’
Rachael Davies
EU flag on a Euro banknote / EU Commission breached data rules with use of Microsoft software
European Commission breached privacy laws with Microsoft software use
Graeme Hanna
Reddit aiming for $6.4 billion IPO flotation
Reddit striving for $6.4 billion valuation in upcoming IPO
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An illustration showcasing Airbnb's commitment to renter privacy with a symbolic vacation rental home, privacy shield icon, and crossed-out security cameras, emphasizing a safe, private, and trustworthy rental experience.
News

Airbnb bans indoor security cameras to enhance renter privacy
Maxwell Nelson12 mins

Airbnb has announced a comprehensive policy update that effectively bans the use of indoor security cameras by hosts within their rental properties, according to a recent report by The Verge....

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.