GameSir unveils X2s Type-C gaming controller for Android and iPhone 15

Now that we are finally in a position where Apple iPhones have finally moved to a USB Type C charging and connection port and ditched Lightning ports it can start to get a little uniformity across the board with its Android cousins.

GameSir has built on its incredible success with controllers designed for mobile devices of late with this latest offering – the X2s, complete with that all-important Type C connection allowing compatibility with Android and now, newer iPhones.

The X2s features Hall Effect sticks and triggers which should remove any stick drift and time spent teaching yourself how your controller handles compared to your regular console controller. The dream is you can just pick up a GameSir, attach your phone and it feels just the same as playing on your main machine.

The dead zones on the sticks can all be adjusted and you can change the ABXY layouts to suit your preference. The buttons should have a durability rating of three million clicks (that’s about 10 minutes of me trying to play Street Fighter) meaning the X2S should be your mobile gaming partner for some time to come.

GameSir X2s Technical Specifications

Working Platform: iPhone 15 series and Android phones

Compatible Models: Length between 110-168 mm / 4.3-4.6 in

Connection: Built-in wired Type-C to your phone

Hall Effect Sticks: Yes

Hall Effect Triggers: Yes

Mechanical Buttons: Yes

Battery: No

Product Size: 177.9*84.36*37.53 mm / 7*3.32*1.48 in

Net Weight: 171.6 g / 0.38 lbs

The GameSir X2s Type-C Mobile Controller is now available for purchase for $45.99/ £49.99/ €59.99 from Amazon UK, Amazon US, Amazon Europe stores, and the GameSir official website.