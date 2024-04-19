Xbox puts up Dungeons 3, Eiyuden Chronicle for free play weekend

Three games are coming free to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers for the weekend, starting April 18 and going to April 21. Subscribers at all levels will get to play Dungeons 3, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and I Am Fish.

Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection

This real-time strategy management game, published in 2017, is a twist on the usual dungeon crawler. Instead of being the heroes invading the creepy-crawly torchlit realm, players are actually the demon in charge of the lair, and therefore building up its defenses against all that above-world gallantry. It’s not exactly Diablo, but it is still very evil indeed. The complete collection boasts a ton of maps and more than fifty hours of gameplay to get invested in.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a 2D Metroidvania side-scroller with a lovely aesthetic. It is a step away from the usual Japanese role-playing games series it takes its name from, like Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Your task in this 505 Games-published adventure is to rebuild the land of New Neveah, which is struggling to recover from an earthquake. The player character is C.J., a very honorable individual who scavenges the wasteland for resources that can get these stricken people back on on their feet.

I Am Fish

This physics-based game that revolves around four aquatic friends comes from Bossa Studios, the creators of the aptly named I Am Bread. Seeking their freedom, players must use the janky, but fun laws of physics to break them out of their confines. The four intrepid fishy heroes must fly, swim, roll, and chomp to the open ocean from the made-up English town of Barnardshire.

Dungeons 3, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and I Am Fish are available until the end of the weekend, so players will have to act fast to get the best out of the titles before they go back to being fully priced on the Xbox shelf.

Image: Xbox Wire.