Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Xbox puts up Dungeons 3, Eiyuden Chronicle for free play weekend

Xbox puts up Dungeons 3, Eiyuden Chronicle for free play weekend

Xbox Free Play Days image

Three games are coming free to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers for the weekend, starting April 18 and going to April 21. Subscribers at all levels will get to play Dungeons 3, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and I Am Fish.

Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection

This real-time strategy management game, published in 2017, is a twist on the usual dungeon crawler. Instead of being the heroes invading the creepy-crawly torchlit realm, players are actually the demon in charge of the lair, and therefore building up its defenses against all that above-world gallantry. It’s not exactly Diablo, but it is still very evil indeed. The complete collection boasts a ton of maps and more than fifty hours of gameplay to get invested in.

 

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a 2D Metroidvania side-scroller with a lovely aesthetic. It is a step away from the usual Japanese role-playing games series it takes its name from, like Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Your task in this 505 Games-published adventure is to rebuild the land of New Neveah, which is struggling to recover from an earthquake. The player character is C.J., a very honorable individual who scavenges the wasteland for resources that can get these stricken people back on on their feet.

 

I Am Fish

This physics-based game that revolves around four aquatic friends comes from Bossa Studios, the creators of the aptly named I Am Bread. Seeking their freedom, players must use the janky, but fun laws of physics to break them out of their confines. The four intrepid fishy heroes must fly, swim, roll, and chomp to the open ocean from the made-up English town of Barnardshire.

Dungeons 3, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and I Am Fish are available until the end of the weekend, so players will have to act fast to get the best out of the titles before they go back to being fully priced on the Xbox shelf.

Image: Xbox Wire.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

Xbox Free Play Days image
Xbox puts up Dungeons 3, Eiyuden Chronicle for free play weekend
Brian-Damien Morgan
A screenshot from No Rest for the Wicked
Level up these stats first to survive in No Rest for the Wicked
Paul McNally
An AI-Generated image of a Fortnite player fixing a leak with a wrench
Fortnite leak – has Epic’s Battle Royale’s roadmap for 2024 been uncovered?
Paul McNally
Left hand side is an image of a women in a Vault suit and a dog walking into a post apocalyptic desert in Fallout 4. Right hand side image is the promotional poster from Fallout TV Series
Fallout franchise is dominating Europe’s games chart
Sam Shedden
Baldur's Gate 3's new patch will allow for moderation of the game’s features, including stats, music, and visuals
Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest patch brings more mod support and tools
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Xbox Free Play Days image
Gaming

Xbox puts up Dungeons 3, Eiyuden Chronicle for free play weekend
Brian-Damien Morgan32 seconds

Three games are coming free to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers for the weekend, starting April 18 and going to April 21. Subscribers at all levels will get to play...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.