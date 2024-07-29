What is a Slow Roll in Poker & How to Avoid it

A slow roll in poker is delaying showing your hand even though it’s strong and you’ve most likely already won. It is a big faux pas in poker etiquette, and those who do it will likely be the least popular person at the table. In this article, you can discover exactly what slow rolling is, why it’s frowned upon, where it falls within the rules of poker, and how to avoid doing it.
What Does it Mean to Slow Roll in Poker?
A slow roll is one of the biggest breaches of poker etiquette, but what does it mean to slow roll in poker? Slow rolling is when a player with a very strong hand, either most probably or certainly the winning hand, delays showing their cards at the showdown and/or misinterprets their hand, indicating they’ve lost when they know they’ve won. Here are a few examples of slow rolling in poker.
- A player takes a long pause before calling an all-in bet when they have the nuts(the best possible hand) instead of snap-calling (making the call instantly).
- A player pretends that they might fold before then calling and revealing an unbeatable hand.
- After seeing their opponent’s hand, a player takes a long time to flip their cards over, knowing they’ve won.
- A player knows they have the best hand but has a long discussion about all the possible hands they could have before making the call.
- A player lies to his opponent before calling, for example, saying they have a pair when they actually have an Ace high flush, making their opponents incorrectly think they have a chance of winning.
Why is Slow Rolling Frowned Upon?
Some people may wonder, “Why is slow rolling frowned upon?” It’s just adding a little drama. Well, it’s frowned upon for a few reasons. The main reason is that it’s seen as disrespecting or taunting the opponent and is unsporting behavior. It’s viewed in very much the same way as celebrating right in front of someone’s face when you score in football or cheering when an opponent misses a putt in golf.
The other reason, to a lesser extent, is that you are just wasting everyone’s time at the table. Poker tournaments are notoriously long affairs. Even a friendly tournament with a few friends at home can take hours, let alone large Multi-table tournaments at casinos. Players will get annoyed if someone is needlessly extending the tournament.
How to Avoid Slow Rolling in Poker
Now you know what a slow roll in poker is. Unless you want to be the most hated person at the table or never be invited back to your friend’s games, you probably want to avoid it. So, let’s take a look at some tips on how to ensure you don’t perform this poker faux pas.
- Immediately Reveal Your Hand: When you call an all-in and you are the last person to act, show your hand immediately.
- Call Quickly When You Have the Nuts: You should always call an all-in immediately when you know you have an unbeatable hand.
- Understand Poker Rankings: You should fully understand poker rankings and be aware of the situation on the board so you know when you have the nuts.
- Don’t Get Distracted: If you’re scrolling through your phone or chatting with someone else, you may unintentionally slow roll.
- Listen to the Dealer: In live dealer games, the dealer announces the action. They state what action a player has taken and when it is the showdown. Pay attention to the dealer, and don’t delay taking action when it could be perceived as slow rolling.
Hollywood vs Poker Slow Roll
While slow rolling is a big no-no at online casinos and land-based poker rooms, Hollywooding or slow playing are acceptable and legitimate poker strategies. The two acts may seem similar, but there is one major difference: Hollywooding is done during active play, while a slow roll occurs when no more actions are to take place.
For example, say you have a J and 10 of spades in the pocket, and after the turn, there’s a 9,8, Q of spades, and an Ace of hearts on the board. You’ve got a straight flush, one of the best hands in poker. There’s one opponent in the hand, and they make a bet. You spend a long time debating whether to call and act if your hand is weaker than it is.
This is Hollywooding and perfectly fine as you are trying to deceive your opponent into thinking you have a weak hand so they will commit more money to the pot on the river. There’s a strategic element to the deception.
If a 5 of hearts comes on the river, you now know you have the best hand. If your opponent then goes all in and you spend a long time debating whether to call, you are now slow rolling. There’s no more action to be taken after you, and you know you have the winning hand there’s nothing to be gained from indicating a weaker hand. So, at this point, you should immediately call the all-in.
Live Poker Slow Rolling vs Online Poker Slow Rolling
Live games are not the only place a slow roll in poker can happen. Players can also slow roll at online poker casinos. However, it is seen as much worse to slow roll in live games than online, and we will explain why.
Slow Rolling in Live Poker
One reason poker slow rolling in live games is perceived as worse than online is that it is almost always intentional. In live games, players are only playing one game and one hand at a time and should be completely focused on the game. They can’t really use the excuse of not being aware of the situation.
Additionally, at live games, players are face-to-face, and it’s much easier to upset the atmosphere. If players start to argue or berate each other vocally, it’s different from people angrily typing in a chat box online.
Slow Rolling in Online Poker
Slow rolling online is much more forgivable than in live games because it’s often unintentional. Players online often play multiple games at the same time, so their attention might not be on the game, and the delay is not on purpose.
Other potential distractions when playing online include connection issues, DoorDash arriving, etc. Slow rolling online is also somewhat limited as there are timers, and players only have a certain amount of time to act.
In addition, at online poker rooms, you aren’t face-to-face, and it’s much harder to spoil the atmosphere when all players can do is write a message in chat, it just doesn’t cause as much tension at the table.
Examples of Slow Rolls
There’s no better way to answer “What does slow roll mean in poker?” than by looking at some real-world examples. Below, you can find some examples of players who have tried slow rolling in live televised poker games.
Is Poker Slow Rolling Against the Rules?
Is slow rolling bad in poker? Yes, absolutely. It’s very bad poker manners and serves no strategic purpose. But is it against the rules? Well, no. There are no rules that prohibit slow rolling, and you will face no official punishment for it.
However, while there’s no official punishment for it, if you do it often in a private game, you probably won’t continue to be invited. If you do it in a public game, it’s likely to sour the atmosphere of the table, and you will probably become a target for other players.
Our Final Thoughts on Slow Rolling in Poker
A slow roll in poker serves no real purpose other than to annoy and taunt your opponent. It usually causes unneeded tension at the table and animosity toward the slow roller. This is why it should be avoided at all costs.
To avoid unintentionally slow rolling, show your cards immediately after calling all in a showdown, and if you know you definitely have or most likely have the best hand when someone goes in, don’t delay calling the all-in. When you’re ready to try your hand at poker, be sure to check out what Wild Casino has to offer.
