Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Gambling revenue in Pennsylvania reaches all-time monthly high

Gambling revenue in Pennsylvania reaches all-time monthly high

Shot of Pennsylvania at night

Pennsylvania sees record highs in gambling revenue as it reached $554.6m in March which is 7.64% higher than March 2023.

Pennsylvania lawmakers legalized online gambling in 2017, making it the fourth state to do so. This resulted in online slots, table games and poker, and other forms of gambling being legal.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board oversees gambling in the area and released a March report to share the revenue findings of the best-performing month.

The last month eclipsed the previous high revenue month of December of last year where $542.2m was generated.

The main source of the income from the new all-time high was said to have come from retail slots which generated $227.9m during March, despite the number of slot machines in the area reducing from 25,643 to 24,886.

Land-based table games weren’t found to be favored by punters last month, as revenue from this source fell 0.8% to $85.2m.

The online market soared in this state though, as Internet Casino-Type Gaming (iGaming) revenue amounted to $191.1m which is a monthly record for this form of gambling in Pennsylvania.

The operator that fared the best in the online gambling world in March was the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course which secured $72.3m in iGaming revenue.

They were followed by the Valley Forge Casino Resort which reported $50.8m, then Rivers Casino Philadelphia came in third with $32.8m of revenue.

Pennsylvania sees a decline in the sports betting market

While revenue went sky-high for some, the sports betting market has struggled to pick up traction in the Keystone State.

Revenue is sitting at 10% lower than the previous year, with $45.5m contributing to March from sports wagering.

Valley Forge Casino Resort came out trumps in the Pennsylvania sports betting market along with its partner FanDuel.

Sports wagering wasn’t at the end of the pile though in terms of revenue, with other game types like video gaming terminals, iGaming poker, and fantasy contests generating even less interest.

Featured Image: Photo by Heidi Kaden on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Shot of Pennsylvania at night
Gambling revenue in Pennsylvania reaches all-time monthly high
Sophie Atkinson
Scenic photograph from Netherlands canal
Netherlands MPs vote on banning online slots
Sophie Atkinson
The DC Capitol building behind a cloudy sky
FanDuel launches in Washington D.C.
Brian-Damien Morgan
Skyline with sunrise and balloons, Melbourne, Australia
BlueBet fined in Australia over gambling advertising breaches
Sophie Atkinson
Five Reel Slot Machine Explained
2024 Guide on How to Play Online Slots for Beginners
Pride Kazunga

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An AI generated image of people in a movie theater waring VR goggles.
AR/VR

How to watch stunning 3D movies in your Meta Quest 3
Paul McNally20 mins

The Meta Quest 3 is not only an amazing virtual reality headset for playing games on - although if you do want to play games on it, you can find...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.