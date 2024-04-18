Gambling revenue in Pennsylvania reaches all-time monthly high

Pennsylvania sees record highs in gambling revenue as it reached $554.6m in March which is 7.64% higher than March 2023.

Pennsylvania lawmakers legalized online gambling in 2017, making it the fourth state to do so. This resulted in online slots, table games and poker, and other forms of gambling being legal.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board oversees gambling in the area and released a March report to share the revenue findings of the best-performing month.

The last month eclipsed the previous high revenue month of December of last year where $542.2m was generated.

The main source of the income from the new all-time high was said to have come from retail slots which generated $227.9m during March, despite the number of slot machines in the area reducing from 25,643 to 24,886.

Land-based table games weren’t found to be favored by punters last month, as revenue from this source fell 0.8% to $85.2m.

The online market soared in this state though, as Internet Casino-Type Gaming (iGaming) revenue amounted to $191.1m which is a monthly record for this form of gambling in Pennsylvania.

The operator that fared the best in the online gambling world in March was the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course which secured $72.3m in iGaming revenue.

They were followed by the Valley Forge Casino Resort which reported $50.8m, then Rivers Casino Philadelphia came in third with $32.8m of revenue.

Pennsylvania sees a decline in the sports betting market

While revenue went sky-high for some, the sports betting market has struggled to pick up traction in the Keystone State.

Revenue is sitting at 10% lower than the previous year, with $45.5m contributing to March from sports wagering.

Valley Forge Casino Resort came out trumps in the Pennsylvania sports betting market along with its partner FanDuel.

Sports wagering wasn’t at the end of the pile though in terms of revenue, with other game types like video gaming terminals, iGaming poker, and fantasy contests generating even less interest.

Featured Image: Photo by Heidi Kaden on Unsplash