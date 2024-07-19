Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home FTC gunning for Microsoft again after Game Pass price hikes and sends a letter basically saying, “We told you so”

FTC gunning for Microsoft again after Game Pass price hikes and sends a letter basically saying, “We told you so”

Key art from xbox game pass

FTC gunning for Microsoft again after Game Pass price hikes and sends a letter basically saying, “We did warn you”

Microsoft’s seemingly endless arguments with the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) are back up and running with the government agency highlighting recent changes to the Game Pass subscription service, suggesting that it believes Microsoft is now offering a “degraded product” in order to push people to a higher-priced tier.

We did cover a fiddly workaround last week that could save you from being hit by the price hike for a few months at least, but ultimately, they have you and the FTC wants to point out that they basically warned us this was going to happen when they tried to block the Microsoft / Activision Blizzard merger last year.

A strongly worded letter penned by Imad Abyad, Counsel for the Federal Trade Commission to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco, says,

“Microsoft is discontinuing its $10.99/month “Console Game Pass” product. Users of that product must pay 81% more to switch to “Game Pass Ultimate.” For consumers unwilling to pay 81% more, Microsoft is introducing a degraded product, “Game Pass Standard,” at $14.99/month. This product costs 36% more than Console Game Pass and withholds day-one releases. Product degradation—removing the most valuable games from Microsoft’s new service—combined with price increases for existing users, is exactly the sort of consumer harm from the merger, the FTC has alleged.

“Microsoft’s price increases and product degradation—combined with Microsoft’s reduced investments in output and product quality via employee layoffs, see FTC’s February 7, 2024, Letter—are the hallmarks of a firm exercising market power post-merger.”

It’s not entirely clear that the FTC can actually act on this latest development. It is already appealing the judgment allowing the merger to go ahead, so this letter is likely just additional information rather than a new stance. It is as much a “We told you so” as anything else.

For the FTC’s part at least it does still seem to be watching the Redmond giant with hawk eyes, even if it is unlikely to force a pricing backtrack.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Man City in Fortnite earlier this year
The Premier League’s Manchester City is going all in with Fortnite with new content drive
Paul McNally
A mascot celebrating in College Football 25
How to celebrate in College Football 25 and complete celebrations list
Jacob Woodward
Sim Lab has a new F1 racing wheel licensed by Mercedes
Sim Lab teams up with Mercedes to showcase a new $2,500 F1 sim-racing steering wheel
Paul McNally
A photo of an Asteroids Recharged cabinet
Atari launches Asteroids Recharged – a full-sized arcade cab that I somehow need to sneak past the wife
Paul McNally
Diablo IV's Spiritborn
Meet Diablo IV’s new class – The Spiritborn – an apex predator who likes a tattoo or two
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Man City in Fortnite earlier this year
Gaming

The Premier League’s Manchester City is going all in with Fortnite with new content drive
Paul McNally15 mins

English Premier League Champions and 2023’s UEFA Champions League winners Manchester City is set to launch a new experience in Fortnite tomorrow called ‘The Ladder’. Available from 4 am Eastern...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.