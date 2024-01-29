Frostpunk 2: Game Pass day one release for cult classic sequel

The frozen industrial world-builder Frostpunk 2 will be available on PC Game Pass from day one, before hitting Xbox Series X|S Game Pass at a later date.

Players take on the role of the Steward yet again to weigh the pros and cons of feeding the furnaces or the denizens of the dystopian universe.

11bit Studios announced the news alongside a new trailer for the real-time strategy (RTS) game that is set to release in early 2024.

The city must not fall

The game is set thirty years on from the first title and brings with it the same harsh climate and even harsher decisions to keep the steampunk setting of Frostland ticking over.

As the Steward you will control the Council, taking into account the contradicting views of the city’s inhabitants and their ambitions for the city going forward. Players must do this whilst battling a deadly environment in this real-time resource management title.

”Steward are you listening!”, “Who will feed our families?” and “Where are the homes you promised?” can be heard ringing through the game-play teaser trailer.

These decisions to either punish or praise the people of Frostland will have consequences that will define the narrative of each play through on game pass.

What is a day one exclusive?

Day one releases have seen Microsoft take the edge in the gaming subscription world.

They often have a large amount of anticipation from gamers and this ensures that they will most likely side with Game Pass over a hefty price on release day.

Game Pass will also alternate titles in set windows to keep the balance between gamers getting value and studios having a chance to operate their titles for full price again on the PC and XBox stores.

An example of this can be seen with the recent announcement that fan-favorite Hitman 3 will be leaving the subscription soon.

Sony, Microsoft’s rival in the gaming market, has been most concerned about the value for money the Game Pass gives subscribers, as a data leak showed late last year.

Game pass did however record dipping numbers last year according to third-party data to show a 15% decline from the same time in 2022.

Image Credit: 11bit Studios.