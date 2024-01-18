Xbox Game Pass: Hitman 3 leaving soon, last chance for free play

Xbox Games Pass is a way for subscribers to play certain titles for free, but one game won’t be available for much longer.

Although the Xbox Games Pass roster is updated each month with new options, some games stay on there for much longer than a few weeks, offering players enough time to play them through in full. One such title is Hitman: World of Assassination, the third in the Hitman series.

The assassin-themed game has been on Xbox Games Pass since the beginning of January 2022, making it over 12 months on the platform. However, that time is now coming to an end, with it leaving the line-up of free titles at the end of the month.

Considering Hitman: World of Assassination is around 24 hours in total, and as long as 171 hours if you want to complete every side quest and achievement, you’ll want to start playing it soon if you want to complete it for free.

How to play Hitman: World of Assassination for free on Xbox Game Pass

You’ll need to sign up for the Xbox Games Pass subscription via the ‘Memberships’ tab in the Xbox Store before you can access the Xbox Games Pass roster. From there, your Game Pass Ultimate or Console membership will enable you to begin downloading console titles like Hitman: World of Assassination.

With cloud gaming, you don’t even need to download the game to start playing, so long as you have a strong internet connection. You can find a number of items on your Xbox home screen or search directly within the Xbox Store.

Hitman: World of Assassination brings a new freedom to the trilogy through its sandbox-style format, meaning the main avatar Agent 47 can take out targets through a wide variety of methods, from simple silenced pistol shots to much goofier techniques. The wilder your imagination, the crazier your eliminations can get.

Featured image: IO Interactive