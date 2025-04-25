Four parents among 17 banned from gambling in Pennsylvania

Usually, when a state’s gambling watchdog posts an update, it’s often about the expulsion of illegal operators in the state. For Pennsylvania this week, it has stripped 17 people of “gambling privileges”.

Pennsylvania now blocks 1379 people from gambling within the state. It stretches to online gambling, as well as any video versions of the game that might be provided by establishments.

While all 17 people aren’t fully detailed by the state’s Gaming Control Board (PGCB), it does state that six were placed on the list for “fraudulent actions”. It does, however, briefly detail a group that managed to scam a casino out of $50,000.

A group of four was “part of a dice sliding team from Texas”. Dice sliding is the act of rolling the dice, but not so that it tumbles about the play area. Effectively, the player can manipulate the game by ensuring that it lands on the number they want.

The group managed to scam the Hollywood Casino Morgantown before being caught.

Children as young as two were left on their own while parents gambled

More distressingly, is the four that are detailed by the PGCB. Four individuals have been banned from gambling in the state after it was found that they brought their kids to gamble, leaving them unsupervised in the casino or in the car while they gambled.

One person, a “male patron,” left his 2, 11, and 12-year-old in a car while gambling for two hours and six minutes. He was gambling at table games.

Another left his children on two separate occasions to go gamble at Rivers Casino Philadelphia. One instance left a 3 and a 12-year-old, and another left two 14-year-olds while gambling on sports.

One man left his children (8, 11, and 13) to bet on sports while leaving his vehicle unattended. The final one left his 12-year-old for 41 minutes while using slot machines.