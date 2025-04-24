Languagesx
Fortuna confirmed as betting partner of UEFA Under-21 Euro Championship

Official UEFA image / Fortuna has been confirmed as the official betting partner of the UEFA European Under-21 Soccer Championship. 

Fortuna has been confirmed as the official betting partner of the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Soccer Championship. 

The Czech betting operator is part of the Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG), and this partnership represents a continuation of its involvement and sponsorship of soccer in Central Europe. 

The Under-21 European Championship is a flagship international competition in the game, just below senior level, with this year’s event taking place in Slovakia from 11-28 June. 

Fortuna will be keen to exploit commercial opportunities from the increased brand exposure as it is an operator in Slovakia, as well as its home market in Czechia, with further operations stretching to Croatia, Poland, and Romania. 

On the partnership with UEFA, its latest soccer deal, the company said:  “This deep-rooted commitment is a key aspect of the company’s philosophy; promoting a responsible, positive sports culture and empowering the next generation of young talent.”

The betting company joins Adidas, Alipay, Atos, BYD, Carlsberg, Hisense, and Visit Qatar on the full list of official sponsors of the competition.

Crucial tax revenue source

The Czech betting market is said to be a popular one for users and a critical source of revenue for the government. 

Almost a decade ago, reforms were made to local laws to open up the market to other EU operators as well as to permit players to use offshore and other European platforms.

It required European Commission (the executive arm of the EU) action against the country to act as a catalyst for fresh legislation in Czechia to enable the reforms.

Ahead of the Under-21 Championship this summer, the Financial Administration division of the Czech government has vowed to continue oversight and monitoring of gambling licenses in the country.

“Gambling is a specific industry with high tax revenue, and therefore, it is important for us to minimise the space for illegal practices through systematic activities. This success shows that our efforts have a real impact on market fairness and tax collection.”

Image credit: UEFA

Graeme Hanna
