Fortnite’s Rap Boy Eminem skin disappeared and then came back, just like in Slim Shady’s new single

Eminem skins in Fortnite

A recent update to Epic Games’ Fortnite removed the Eminem Rap Boy skin from the game without warning before it came back with a new Houdini emote. Chances are you have no idea what this means but Rap Boy is one of Marshall Mathers / eEnimen’s alter egos (along with Slim Shady) and when his new single, Houdini dropped ahead of the new Death of Slim Shady album and features the line, “And for my last trick, poof, just like that and I’m back bruh”

With perfect timing, the skin disappeared from the game only for Epic to bring it back, complete with a new emote saying on X, “And for our next trick… The Houdini Emote features music by
Eminem is in the Shop.”

Whether this was all part of some elaborate cross-promotion or just the devs having a bit of fun, it could also suggest that we will get more Eminem content to line up with the new album which is slated for release at some point this summer.

Rap Boy hasn’t been featured by Mathers for many years but it seemingly now he is set to kill off his Slim Slady character it could open the door to let him live on eternally inside fortnite as his arch nemesis. The (very funny) Houdini video shows Rap Boy and Slim Shady fighting it out as Rap Boy attempts to stop Slim from getting him canceled after arriving through a portal from 2002 to find out the world has changed drastically.

Pure speculation but it will be no accident that Eminem is featuring with new content in the game just as what is bound to be one of the biggest albums of the year gets ready to drop. A new Slim Shady skin might just be an iconic and timely arrival.

Fortnite Festival anyone?

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020.

