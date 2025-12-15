Home Former NSW hotel licensee fined $44,000 for illegal gambling hours

Former NSW hotel licensee fined $44,000 for illegal gambling hours

Richard's on the Park Hotel. Former NSW hotel licensee fined $44,000 for illegal gambling hours

The former licensee of a hotel in Australia’s New South Wales has been fined $44,000 AUD ($29,000) for operating gambling machines outside of allowed hours.

An investigation by Liquor & Gaming NSW uncovered that gambling machines at the former Richards on the Park Hotel in New South Wales were operated 68 times during the mandatory shutdown period between May 2022 and September 2023. This has led to the former licensee, Kelly Rice, receiving a $44,000 fine, administered by the NSW Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority, as well as paying $2,537.42 in associated costs.

“Mr Rice has expressed full recognition and contrition, and sought to resolve the disciplinary matter promptly,” reads a statement in the official decision filing. “He acknowledged the breaching conduct, however attributed it to an honest and reasonable misunderstanding as he believed the gaming room was authorised to operate until 5:00am on Sundays as was the practice of the previous licensee.”

Why do gambling machines need to be shut down at certain times?

The mandatory shutdown hours were a decision made by the NSW government to reduce gambling-related harm, meaning that pubs and clubs must close down any gambling machines between 4am and 10am every day, unless operators have obtained specific exemptions to do otherwise.

The move is intended to protect the community from long gambling sessions, with playing during those hours thought to be related to unhealthy gambling habits, echoing similar initiatives designed to reduce gambling-related harm. There are also plans in the works, taking effect from March 31, 2026 to repeal any variations to these hours.

“Breaching these rules is a serious matter, and this penalty sends a clear message that compliance is not optional,” said Liquor & Gaming NSW Executive Director of Regulatory Operations Dimitri Argeres in a released statement.

“Allowing gaming machines to operate during shutdown hours increases the risk of gambling harm, particularly in areas identified as high-risk. This decision reinforces the importance of harm minimisation and industry accountability.

“All gaming machines in NSW must be connected to a centralised monitoring system, and we will use the data from that system to commence investigations and as evidence to support strong enforcement action.”

The former Richards on the Park Hotel has since changed ownership, and Rice is no longer involved with the company.

Featured image: Google Maps

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Freelance Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Smartphone with abstract AI targeting signals beside a subtle courthouse silhouette
Boston lawsuit challenges DraftKings AI gambling promotions
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone showing AI betting analytics under regulatory scrutiny in Maine and Massachusetts
Maine Watches DraftKings AI as Massachusetts Opens Inquiry
ReadWrite
Casino entry checkpoint representing escalating fines for underage gambling in Atlantic City
Atlantic City Venues Could Face Escalating Fines Under S597
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of New Hampshire’s State House and an abstract online casino panel before a finance committee vote.
SB 104 Faces New Hampshire Finance Committee Test
ReadWrite
ADA-compliant casino kiosk consolidating ticket redemption, cash access and payment services
OmniStream Unifies Casino Cash Access in One ADA-Compliant Kiosk
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Abstract smartphone showing AI betting analytics under regulatory scrutiny in Maine and Massachusetts
Betting

Maine Watches DraftKings AI as Massachusetts Opens Inquiry
ReadWrite12 hours

Maine’s Gambling Control Unit is monitoring how sports-betting operators use artificial intelligence after New York Times reporting raised concerns about DraftKings’ alleged use of machine learning to target promotional offers....

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software