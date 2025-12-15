The former licensee of a hotel in Australia’s New South Wales has been fined $44,000 AUD ($29,000) for operating gambling machines outside of allowed hours.

An investigation by Liquor & Gaming NSW uncovered that gambling machines at the former Richards on the Park Hotel in New South Wales were operated 68 times during the mandatory shutdown period between May 2022 and September 2023. This has led to the former licensee, Kelly Rice, receiving a $44,000 fine, administered by the NSW Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority, as well as paying $2,537.42 in associated costs.

“Mr Rice has expressed full recognition and contrition, and sought to resolve the disciplinary matter promptly,” reads a statement in the official decision filing. “He acknowledged the breaching conduct, however attributed it to an honest and reasonable misunderstanding as he believed the gaming room was authorised to operate until 5:00am on Sundays as was the practice of the previous licensee.”

Why do gambling machines need to be shut down at certain times?

The mandatory shutdown hours were a decision made by the NSW government to reduce gambling-related harm, meaning that pubs and clubs must close down any gambling machines between 4am and 10am every day, unless operators have obtained specific exemptions to do otherwise.

The move is intended to protect the community from long gambling sessions, with playing during those hours thought to be related to unhealthy gambling habits, echoing similar initiatives designed to reduce gambling-related harm. There are also plans in the works, taking effect from March 31, 2026 to repeal any variations to these hours.

“Breaching these rules is a serious matter, and this penalty sends a clear message that compliance is not optional,” said Liquor & Gaming NSW Executive Director of Regulatory Operations Dimitri Argeres in a released statement.

“Allowing gaming machines to operate during shutdown hours increases the risk of gambling harm, particularly in areas identified as high-risk. This decision reinforces the importance of harm minimisation and industry accountability.

“All gaming machines in NSW must be connected to a centralised monitoring system, and we will use the data from that system to commence investigations and as evidence to support strong enforcement action.”

The former Richards on the Park Hotel has since changed ownership, and Rice is no longer involved with the company.

Featured image: Google Maps