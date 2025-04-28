Foreign gambling shrinks in Norway as Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto see growth

The foreign gambling market is shrinking year by year, according to new figures from the Gaming Authority (Lotteritilsynet) in Norway.

In 2024, about two million people played online with Norsk Tipping at least once, up from 1.8 million the year before. Norsk Rikstoto also saw more players coming their way. When it comes to competing with foreign gambling companies, Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto’s combined turnover jumped from NOK 2.6 billion ($250 million) in 2023 to NOK 3.1 billion ($298 million) in 2024. Instaspill was the fastest-growing platform.

Foreign gambling companies are also losing ground. New estimates show their net turnover dropped to NOK 1.3 billion ($125 million) in 2024, down from NOK 1.6 billion ($154 million) in 2023. The numbers were revealed in Lotteritilsynet’s annual Responsibility and Channelization Report, which was recently sent to the Ministry of Culture.

The channelization rate shows how much of people’s gambling is happening through licensed, legal operators.

When it comes to high-risk gambling where foreign operators compete directly, their market share dropped to between 22 and 28 per cent in 2024, down from 29 to 35 per cent the year before.

Younger players in Norway taking greater risks due to foreign gambling market

In a statement (translated into English), Tore Bell, Director of Department at Lotteritilsynet, said: “We see that the number of players with monopoly operators is increasing, and that their turnover in competition with foreign operators is growing.

“In addition to the foreign market shrinking, more people now report that the last time they gambled, they did so with a Norwegian operator, and they mostly prefer Norwegian games.”

However, there has been a surge in younger players taking greater risks.

“A side effect of good channelization is that the monopoly operators are gaining more players. We note that many younger players, aged 18–25, are showing gambling habits typical of more experienced players. They are playing the highest-risk games,” Bell explained.

“We believe Norsk Tipping must make casino games and online games less risky and less accessible to young players aged 18 to 25. The company must work proactively to limit gambling in this age group.”

The trend has raised concerns at both the Gaming Authority and Norsk Tipping. The report has now been shared with the Ministry of Culture, as well as with Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto.

