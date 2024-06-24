Flight simmers have never had it so good as Moza Racing joins the cockpit creator gang with new range of aircraft controls

When we covered Flight Sim Expo 2024 at the end of last week we noticed that Moza Racing had a stand. Fair enough, sim pit controls and all. What we didn’t know is that a new Flight Simulator range of controls was going to be unveiled by our favorite racing sim peripheral manufacturers, and now we are excited.

There are many wonderful joysticks and throttles out there from the likes of Virpil Controls, VKB, and Winwing, so there is some serious competition for deskspace of virtual pilots – a genre that many people pass off as niche, although Microsoft posted last weekend on X that Microsoft Flight Simulator has passed 15 million players – maybe not as niche as many like to make out.

🎉 We're thrilled to celebrate 15 million pilots who have taken flight with us in Microsoft Flight Simulator! Thanks to each and every one of you for filling the skies with your adventures! ✈️ Blue skies and tailwinds. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/kJ70OZNVzf — Microsoft Flight Simulator ✈️ (@MSFSofficial) June 22, 2024

But back to Moza who recently released the excellent R3 Racing Wheel bundle for PC and Xbox which we will have a review of shortly and a new line of awesome-looking flight simulator equipment including a flight stick grip and base and a very nice looking throttle unit for all your HOTAS dreams in DCS World and MSFS.

The joystick grip comes in a traditional fighter pilot design but it’s the Moza AB9 base that has got me excited as it is force feedback equipped, which most of the competitors are not.

Using Moza’s experience in force feedback race wheels and how they have nailed that gets me excited indeed. The idea of bombing around DCS with the stick fighting back against me is something that most people will not have previously experienced.

The base is described by Moza thus: “The 9Nm high torque provides strong, direct force feedback, accurately replicating the aircraft’s response during taxing, takeoff, landing, and turbulence. It is ideal for managing complex and intense flight operations, perfect for enthusiasts and professional trainers.”

Yes please.

At the moment the website just has further information on the base and grip but the hero image at the top shows the throttle and pedals which with a metal construction complete the set nicely. We know the throttle has 35 programmable switches on board, so there are more than enough controls to take some of the heavy lifting of playing away from your keyboard.

Everything is controlled by Moza’s Cockpit Control software which is the flight equivalent to the company’s Sim Pit for it’s racing wheels.

If you have been thinking about jumping into flight simming properly, this is a great time to be alive.