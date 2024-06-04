Languagesx
Moza Racing launches direct-drive race wheel for Xbox: R3 marks the sim giant’s first foray into consoles

The R3 from Moza Racing

Exciting times for fans of console racing on the Xbox as Sim racing giants Moza have just announced their first race wheel for Microsoft’s platform. The R3 bundle is a baby brother to the popular PC “starter” direct drive wheel the R5 and like it comes with a wheel, wheelbase, and pedals to get you going.

Direct Drive wheels are a huge step up from a lot of the wheels you can buy and come with the ability to change out the wheen itself on the base, in much the same way as flight sim peripheral makes such as Virpil allow you to change the stick on top of the base of the joystick. This gives players much more room to adapt the kind of car they want to drive – from an F1 car to the kinds of cars you might easily find in a game of Forza.

The officially licensed wheel unity will finally give Xbox racers something tangible to what PC owners have, although the R3 doesn’t quite have the same power as the equivalent entry-level wheels for the PC.

We say entry-level with the caveat as well that this is a serious bit of kit and will probably be the best gaming race wheel you have ever used. It’s also not cheap, costing $399/£399 but the price is reflected in the fact you get everything in the bundle that you need, right down to the table clamp.

The MOZA ES Wheel, officially licensed with Xbox, seamlessly merges Xbox console performance with MOZA Racing’s direct drive technology, delivering unparalleled immersion in every race. Crafted with durable ISF grips and an aluminum alloy framework, the MOZA ES wheel exudes durability and elegance. Enhanced with MOZA’s racing-grade quick-release system, it offers swift wheel swaps for added convenience. Plus, with an RGB sequential shifter light indicator and 22 programmable buttons, it ensures dynamic control and complete customization.

The R3 is also PC compatible and comes in cheaper than the R5 so if that was always a little out of your reach this could be a good opportunity to jump on board with Moza at this price point.

You can purchase the R3 Racing bundle now directly from Moza’s website.

We will be reviewing the Moza Racing R3 shortly.

Moza R3 Racing Bundle features

R3 Wheelbase Specifications
Parameter Value
Platform PC & Xbox
Drive Type Direct Drive
Max Wheel Rotation Limitless
Housing Material Aviation Grade Aluminum Alloy
Color Black
Peak Torque 3.9 Nm
Rated Power 72 W
Input Voltage 110V~220V AC —>12V DC
Encoder Resolution 15 bits
USB Refresh Rate 1000Hz
APP Functionality Supported
Quick Release Supported
Connection Ports Power, DC Input, Pedal, USB, Dash
Accessories Manual and Warranty Card, Power Supply, Data Cable, Toolkit
Mounting Method 4 holes on the bottom
Table Clamp Included
Online Firmware Upgrade Supported
ES Steering Wheel Specifications
Parameter Value
Grips ISF PU
Face Plate Material Aluminum Alloy
Shifter Paddle Material Aluminum Alloy
Size 280mm
Buttons 22
RPM LED Light 10 High Brightness LED RGB Beads
Intelligent Telemetry Supported
Fully Adjustable RPM LEDS through MOZA Pit House Supported
Release Method MOZA Quick Release
SR-P Lite Pedals Specifications
Parameter Value
Material High-strength Steel
Plate Material High-strength Steel
Color Black
Throttle Sensor Hall Sensor
Pedal Spacing Adjustable
Pedal Plate Height Adjustable
Pedal Input Adjustment Supported
Pedal Input Reversal Supported
Pedal Output Curve Adjustment Supported
Anti-slip Pad Included

About ReadWrite's Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

