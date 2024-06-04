Moza Racing launches direct-drive race wheel for Xbox: R3 marks the sim giant’s first foray into consoles

Exciting times for fans of console racing on the Xbox as Sim racing giants Moza have just announced their first race wheel for Microsoft’s platform. The R3 bundle is a baby brother to the popular PC “starter” direct drive wheel the R5 and like it comes with a wheel, wheelbase, and pedals to get you going.

Direct Drive wheels are a huge step up from a lot of the wheels you can buy and come with the ability to change out the wheen itself on the base, in much the same way as flight sim peripheral makes such as Virpil allow you to change the stick on top of the base of the joystick. This gives players much more room to adapt the kind of car they want to drive – from an F1 car to the kinds of cars you might easily find in a game of Forza.

The officially licensed wheel unity will finally give Xbox racers something tangible to what PC owners have, although the R3 doesn’t quite have the same power as the equivalent entry-level wheels for the PC.

We say entry-level with the caveat as well that this is a serious bit of kit and will probably be the best gaming race wheel you have ever used. It’s also not cheap, costing $399/£399 but the price is reflected in the fact you get everything in the bundle that you need, right down to the table clamp.

The MOZA ES Wheel, officially licensed with Xbox, seamlessly merges Xbox console performance with MOZA Racing’s direct drive technology, delivering unparalleled immersion in every race. Crafted with durable ISF grips and an aluminum alloy framework, the MOZA ES wheel exudes durability and elegance. Enhanced with MOZA’s racing-grade quick-release system, it offers swift wheel swaps for added convenience. Plus, with an RGB sequential shifter light indicator and 22 programmable buttons, it ensures dynamic control and complete customization.

The R3 is also PC compatible and comes in cheaper than the R5 so if that was always a little out of your reach this could be a good opportunity to jump on board with Moza at this price point.

You can purchase the R3 Racing bundle now directly from Moza’s website.

We will be reviewing the Moza Racing R3 shortly.

Moza R3 Racing Bundle features

R3 Wheelbase Specifications Parameter Value Platform PC & Xbox Drive Type Direct Drive Max Wheel Rotation Limitless Housing Material Aviation Grade Aluminum Alloy Color Black Peak Torque 3.9 Nm Rated Power 72 W Input Voltage 110V~220V AC —>12V DC Encoder Resolution 15 bits USB Refresh Rate 1000Hz APP Functionality Supported Quick Release Supported Connection Ports Power, DC Input, Pedal, USB, Dash Accessories Manual and Warranty Card, Power Supply, Data Cable, Toolkit Mounting Method 4 holes on the bottom Table Clamp Included Online Firmware Upgrade Supported

ES Steering Wheel Specifications Parameter Value Grips ISF PU Face Plate Material Aluminum Alloy Shifter Paddle Material Aluminum Alloy Size 280mm Buttons 22 RPM LED Light 10 High Brightness LED RGB Beads Intelligent Telemetry Supported Fully Adjustable RPM LEDS through MOZA Pit House Supported Release Method MOZA Quick Release