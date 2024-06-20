Flight Sim Expo starts tomorrow and Microsoft will have the biggest stand ahead of Flight Simulator 2024 launch

If you like your flight sims and find yourself anywhere near Las Vegas, Nevada over the next couple of days you definitely want to check out the 2024 Flight Sim Expo at the Rio Las Vegas.

Both Microsoft Flight Simulator and X-Plane have booths there as the two commercial flight sims continue to go head to head, and now that MSFS has a release date for its 2024 incarnation, activity is expected to be brisk.

Starting on Friday 21st of June will see a series of product reveals, announcements, and updates from flight simulation’s biggest developers.

On Saturday the hall opens and you can take your time booth hopping as well as stages with seminars. The Microsoft Flight Simulator team will be hosting two panels, one each day with Saturday’s revolving around FS2024 so that will definitely be worth checking out.

Of course, the chance you are not in Vegas is also high, so the good news is that the panel is being streamed on Twitch on the msfsofficial channel so you needn’t miss a moment.

On Sunday you will get a final chance to visit the booths from companies such as our friends at Virpil Controls and Moza, alongside companies such as OrbX, Aerosoft, Blackbird, and Winwing, plus many, many more.

Basically, if you like your Flight Sims, this is the expo for you. The event will also be the best place to get hands-on experience on the equipment you might want to try without splashing the cash, or even if you are thinking about building your own sim cockpit (and stay tuned with us for an upcoming series of features around building your own sim cockpit of your dreams in the very near future.

The remainder of 2024 is set to be huge in the Flight Simulator niche and we will be covering with for you all the way.