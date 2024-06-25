First Neuralink patient says implant is like “an aimbot” for gaming, explains how gaming industry may have to change

The first Neuralink patient gives a rave review about the implant and describes it as like having “an aim-bot” for gaming in his head.

Noland Arbaugh is the only person so far to have been fitted with a brain implant by Elon Musk’s company Neuralink. The hope was that he could control digital devices with his thoughts. Now, more than 100 days after the implantation, Arbaugh went on the Joe Rogan podcast to share his experience and how gaming has been re-introduced into his life.

After growing up as a gamer and then having to watch his friends play over the last eight years, he’s finally able to game again properly and he thinks the future of competitive gaming could be changed.

“I basically have an aimbot in my head. They’ll probably have different leagues for people like me because it’s just not fair.

“It’s that accurate and it’s faster…Sometimes, it’s moving before I even think it to move.”

Some games aren’t yet possible with the Neuralink, like Call of Duty for example, but the patient believes this won’t be a problem for too much longer.

“In the next few years, I think I’ll be able to play anything anyone else can play.”

Neuralink patient shares how the implant could drastically alter lives

Ahead of the implant being fitted, people worldwide had concerns about the viability of the device and how it was going to affect the first person to ever be fitted with one: “I know a lot of people were really nervous about it and understandably so…

“At the same time, the way I look at it is how much it’s going to be able to help people like me at the beginning at least.”

The 29-year-old became paralyzed after a swimming accident caused an injury to his spinal cord.

“For me, I think about it like how many people are paralyzed don’t have to be paralyzed anymore…

How many people are going to be able to live their lives again.”

Featured Image: Via Ideogram