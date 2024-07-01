Languagesx
Finally experience Bloodborne on PC thanks to this Elden Ring mod

graceborne elden ring mod screenshot

If you’ve wrapped up Shadow of the Erdtree already and have been left wanting more, even after that rather punishing final boss, head back to Yharnam in full PC glory.

There’s no question that fans of Bloodborne, but also Soulslike fans as a whole, have been crying out for a PC release of the PS4 exclusive game, potentially giving it that Demon’s Souls facelift.

While there has been limited hope of this ever happening, even though Hidetaka Miyazaki stated FromSoft devs “want a Bloodborne PC port”, you can experience what it would be like right now with a brand new Elden Ring mod.

This one is called GraceBorne, and takes everything you know about the base Elden Ring game, and turns it into the dark, blood-filled affair Bloodborne is known for.

While only being in an ‘alpha’ state, there’s huge promise in GraceBorne. Right off the bat, the gold tinge you may be used to seeing in Elden Ring has been replaced with grays and blacks, both in the menus and the visuals of the overworld. This sets the tone for the mod right away, letting you know that this isn’t just a simple shoehorning of assets into a newer game.

Once you start controlling your Hunter too, you’ll soon see that you’re able to perform the same dodge mechanic from the game rather than the roll in Elden Ring. Moreover, the rally system has been incorporated, allowing you to get aggressive and fight your way back to full HP.

A plethora of weapons and armor from Bloodborne have been thrown in too (yes, even the Manus helmet) revamping the usual swords and plate mail into cleavers and long, black overcoats.

Basic enemies and a whole load of bosses have had an overhaul also, turning them into more befitting foes of Bloodborne. Take Margit for example, his character model has been switched out and in its place, is a Nazgûl-esque figure with a bone sword.

graceborne hunter outfit elden ring

To top things off, boss themes have been swapped out with Bloodborne music as well, which is a brilliant touch, and just reiterates the whole tone shift from the brighter Lands Between into the very gothic Yharnam.

As previously mentioned, all of this is in an alpha state, so it is only going to grow from here. With already great feedback in the comments of the mod, we’ll only see further improvements and additions.

Download GraceBorne for yourself via Nexus Mods and finally experience what Bloodborne would be like on PC.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

