Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Farming Simulator 22 gets a new pack with more items and logistical management

Farming Simulator 22 gets a new pack with more items and logistical management

A forklift truck in the new Farming Simulator 22 DLC

The insanely popular Farming Simulator has sold over 30 million copies since its first launch in 2008, but we haven’t had a mainstream Farming Simulator since the 22 iteration arrived a couple of years back. Plenty of other Farming games such as Stardew Valley and Lightyear Frontier have come along, but none take the art of farming quite so seriously.

Not to worry however as new equipment and DLC continue to arrive as the world waits to see if we will finally get a Farming Simulator 25.

Until then, virtual farmers only need to wait until 30th April for a whole load of new gear as the Farm Production pack will release, bringing with it a whole new way to manage your farms.

Publisher Giants Software’s new add-on will bring sustainability to your farms with enhanced economics and daily demands, alongside the ability to wash your crops and increase the yields you can get.

Also coming is a new distribution center for all you farming entrepreneurs out there. Now you can own a 4,000-square-meter distribution center equipped with heavy-loading shelves.

Safely operating a forklift, you can manage the distribution of pallets arriving at unloading bays, and need to apply clever logistics to satisfy dynamic market demands. In addition, several customizable sheds and silos for storing bulk materials, vehicles, and tools, as well as a vehicle repair shop with garage, are available for ownership.

Containing 20+ new items including Selling points, production equipment, storage sheds & more the new park will open up a brand new avenue of revenue for your farms and bring a little more strategy to the fore.

New farm equipment further increases the yield of harvests and resources you can get: The Lely Sphere, a circular manure-handling system, creates liquid fertilizer from ammonia emissions when placed next to animal sheds and combined with sulfuric acid. VDW’s Cleaner Tiger scrubs and cuts sugar beets after separating them from stones, and a washing drum produces washed crops that can be sold at higher prices.

The Farm Production Pack is developed by Design, Modeling & Innovation (DMI) and published by GIANTS Software, scheduled for release on April 30th. Farming Simulator 22 is available for PC, Mac, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

A forklift truck in the new Farming Simulator 22 DLC
Farming Simulator 22 gets a new pack with more items and logistical management
Paul McNally
An image from the new Rocket Racing additions from Fortnite's new patch
Fortnite update 29.20 launches – will there be more downtime?
Sophie Atkinson
A cinematic image from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
Some 27,000 Call of Duty accounts were banned at weekend for cheating
Paul McNally
A screenshot of 1998's Fallout 2 highlights the visual advancements the series has made over the past 25 years
New Fallout 4 mod revisits the best game in the series
Rachael Davies
A cinematic rendition of a solar eclipse, with the sun and moon eclipsing, creating an intense and mysterious atmosphere. In the center of the eclipse, the iconic Pokémon logo is visible, adding a playful and vibrant touch. The background features a dramatic, cosmic landscape with stars and galaxies, giving the scene an epic and otherworldly feel
Pokemon Go fans thrilled by eclipse celebration announcing new Legendary
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A forklift truck in the new Farming Simulator 22 DLC
Gaming

Farming Simulator 22 gets a new pack with more items and logistical management
Paul McNally41 seconds

The insanely popular Farming Simulator has sold over 30 million copies since its first launch in 2008, but we haven’t had a mainstream Farming Simulator since the 22 iteration arrived...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.