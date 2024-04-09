Farming Simulator 22 gets a new pack with more items and logistical management

The insanely popular Farming Simulator has sold over 30 million copies since its first launch in 2008, but we haven’t had a mainstream Farming Simulator since the 22 iteration arrived a couple of years back. Plenty of other Farming games such as Stardew Valley and Lightyear Frontier have come along, but none take the art of farming quite so seriously.

Not to worry however as new equipment and DLC continue to arrive as the world waits to see if we will finally get a Farming Simulator 25.

Until then, virtual farmers only need to wait until 30th April for a whole load of new gear as the Farm Production pack will release, bringing with it a whole new way to manage your farms.

Publisher Giants Software’s new add-on will bring sustainability to your farms with enhanced economics and daily demands, alongside the ability to wash your crops and increase the yields you can get.

Also coming is a new distribution center for all you farming entrepreneurs out there. Now you can own a 4,000-square-meter distribution center equipped with heavy-loading shelves.

Safely operating a forklift, you can manage the distribution of pallets arriving at unloading bays, and need to apply clever logistics to satisfy dynamic market demands. In addition, several customizable sheds and silos for storing bulk materials, vehicles, and tools, as well as a vehicle repair shop with garage, are available for ownership.

Containing 20+ new items including Selling points, production equipment, storage sheds & more the new park will open up a brand new avenue of revenue for your farms and bring a little more strategy to the fore.

New farm equipment further increases the yield of harvests and resources you can get: The Lely Sphere, a circular manure-handling system, creates liquid fertilizer from ammonia emissions when placed next to animal sheds and combined with sulfuric acid. VDW’s Cleaner Tiger scrubs and cuts sugar beets after separating them from stones, and a washing drum produces washed crops that can be sold at higher prices.

The Farm Production Pack is developed by Design, Modeling & Innovation (DMI) and published by GIANTS Software, scheduled for release on April 30th. Farming Simulator 22 is available for PC, Mac, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.