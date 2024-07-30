Fallout: London developers announce fixes after troubled launch

Developers behind the fan-created modification Fallout: London have announced they are working on a fix after the game faced a number of challenges during its release last week.

Gamers complained on Reddit that it “frequently” crashed, and a user stated that it “even rebooted me to a windows setup screen at one point, which was very worrying.”

However, Team FOLON addressed “reported technical issues” on social media platform X, stating that it expected to release an update soon.

The developers also shared a workaround to try and alleviate the issue. They said: “To avoid any installation issues we encourage you to check the guide … while we are working on improving the installation experience please make sure that you follow all these points to ensure the process is as hassle-free as it gets.”

Hello all, a message from us at Team FOLON®: More information and links can be found in the image description or here:https://t.co/7a9IkhNIKN pic.twitter.com/g0XYyt32hR — Team FOLON (@TeamFOLON) July 29, 2024

Is Fallout: London worth it?

Despite the reported bugs, Fallout: London is probably at the top of the list when it comes to both depth and hype for release. Ever since the Amazon Prime Fallout show began to air, players have flocked back to the core of the series for more of that gory wasteland action we know and love. However, Fallout 4 takes you away from the U.S. for the first time.

The acclaimed RPG series, originally developed by Black Isle Studios and Bethesda, even featured an intriguing Doctor Who Easter egg, gearing the game to fans of the beloved British series.

This DLC mod is said to be one of the most ambitious and prominent fan projects in gaming history, with special voice appearances from former Doctor Who actors Sylvester McCoy and Colin Baker, alongside John Bercow, the ex-Speaker of the U.K. House of Commons.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans were also in for a treat as Neil Newbon, the voice behind the sardonic vampire Astarion, plays Barry the Boat in this modification.

Featured image: Black Isle Studios / Bethesda