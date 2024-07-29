Languagesx
Fallout: London features Doctor Who Easter egg for fans to uncover

Fallout: London features Doctor Who Easter egg for fans to uncover

A screenshot from the game "Fallout: London" showing a player's first-person view. The player holds a machete, and in the foreground stands a TARDIS-like police box, labeled "POLICE PUBLIC CALL BOX." The setting is an urban street with weathered buildings and atmospheric blue lighting. The game's health and stamina bars are visible at the bottom left corner.

Fallout: London, a fan-created modification of the acclaimed RPG series originally developed by Black Isle Studios and Bethesda, will feature an intriguing Doctor Who Easter egg, catering to fans of the beloved British series. The game shifts its setting from the series’ usual location in Boston, circa 2287, to London in the year 2247, 40 years prior to the original.

This mod is said to be one of the most ambitious and prominent fan projects in gaming history. It has a diverse voice cast that mixes enthusiastic amateurs with seasoned professionals. Notably, the cast includes former Doctor Who actors Sylvester McCoy and Colin Baker, alongside John Bercow, the ex-Speaker of the U.K. House of Commons.

Fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 might recognize Neil Newbon, the voice behind the sardonic vampire Astarion, who portrays Barry the Boat in this modifcation. Anna Demetriou, known for her multiple roles in Fallout: London, lends her voice to Mirie from the House of Grief. Bercow’s contribution as a malfunctioning robot, who frequently bellows his iconic “Orderrrrr!” adds a humorous touch.

What Doctor Who Easter eggs can you expect from Fallout: London?

A major feature for Doctor Who aficionados is the collectable side quest revolving around an “Unusual Call Box,” similar to that of the ’50s police boxes but with a twist – these are subtly modeled after the TARDIS. Players are tasked with locating all 15 boxes scattered throughout London, each corresponding to one of the Doctors, to uncover a secret message with the help of the game’s Atta-Boy device.

Fallout London Doctor Who Easter Egg
byu/LiamGarbett infallout4london

The game opens dramatically with actors Baker and McCoy – the sixth and seventh Doctors from Doctor Who – interacting as they examine the player character, who is first trapped in a confining pod. Their distinctive voices, familiar to fans through their performances in Big Finish audio dramas, add a layer of nostalgia.

The ultimate goal in this side quest involves finding two mysterious scientists and guiding them to the 15 call boxes to unlock their fob watches, a move that promises to bring the Doctors into full action within the game’s story, blending the lore of Doctor Who with the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout.

Featured image: Black Isle Studios / Bethesda

